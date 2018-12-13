Colombo: Jonathan Lewis was on Thursday named Sri Lanka’s new batting coach, with the former England player to be tasked with preparing the national team for next year’s World Cup. His appointment by Sri Lanka Cricket comes just days after Australia’s Steve Rixon was brought on as fielding coach.
Lewis, 43, was head coach of the Durham County Cricket Club before accepting the post. He played 13 ODIs for England and one Test, the latter against Sri Lanka in 2006 in which he scored 27 runs. Lewis will join Rixon, 64, later this month for Sri Lanka’s tour of New Zealand, where the visitors will play two Tests, three ODIs and one Twenty20 match.