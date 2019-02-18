Dubai: Lahore Qalandars has been hit by the injury to skipper Mohammad Hafeez, who has been ruled out of the entire Pakistan Super League due to his thumb injury.
AB de Villiers will now lead the team from the Sharjah leg of the tournament.
Sameen Rana, team manager and CEO of the team, said: “It’s a very disappointing news for us. AB De Villiers will be the captain for the time being based on his availability and preference.”
Hafeez got injured during Qalandars’ game against Karachi Kings on Saturday. The team management put out a statement: “Tests revealed that his thumb was fractured and he needs surgery. Subsequently, he will be out of action for four to six weeks. Hafeez is being released from the Qalandars squad and a replacement will be sought to cover his place.”
Lahore’s batting, which collapsed against Peshawar to be bowled out for 78 on Sunday night, wanted Hafeez back in the side to lift the morale of the team. “It is disappointing that Hafeez has been injured and won’t be available for the tournament. We wish him a quick recovery and back in action soon,” Rana added.