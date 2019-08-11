Indian Captain is now highest run-scorer against the West Indies in ODI cricket

irat Kohli of India throws the ball during the 1st ODI match between West Indies and India at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on August 8, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Port of Spain: India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday surpassed Pakistan great Javed Miandad to become the highest run-scorer against the West Indies in ODI cricket.

Kohli needed 19 runs before the start of the second ODI against the West Indies here to surpass Miandad's tally of 1,930 runs against the two-time World Cup winners.

Miandad played his last ODI against the Windies in 1993. Miandad took 64 innings to reach his tally while Kohli has taken just 34 innings to surpass that.