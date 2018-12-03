It didn’t take long for skipper Sarfraz Ahmed to look towards his trumpcard Yasir to break New Zealand’s defiance. The spin wizard was kept at bay in his first six overs but a breakthrough was enough for the leggie to send the New Zealanders into a spiral. Yasir got Raval out leg before and then bowled Ross Taylor with a delivery that stayed low. Though Henry Nicholls survived the hat-trick ball from Yasir, three overs later, he dragged one on to his stumps and New Zealand went into lunch at 73 for four.