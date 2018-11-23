Talking about his brisk knock for Punjabi Legends, he said: “It was nice to bat with Akmal, who is my country’s hero. I am happy I even hit Dwayne Bravo for a six. I have always batted not thinking about the reputation of the bowler. If it is a delivery that can be hit for a six, I go for it,” said Anwar, who is known for his six hitting abilities in UAE cricket and has earned the nickname ‘Sixer Shaiman’.