Sharjah: The UAE’s Shaiman Anwar played a pivotal role in Punjabi Legends getting off to a winning start on the second day of the T10 League on Thursday.
His valuable knock of 25 runs with topscorer Umar Akmal (31) gave Punjabi Legends a total of 121 for six and helped restrict Maratha Arabians to 78 runs and win by 43 runs.
Though England pacer Chris Jordan, with a deadly spell of four wickets for six runs, was responsible for Maratha Arabians’ batting collapse, it was Anwar and Akmal that gave Punjabi Legends a total good enough to fight and win.
Speaking to Gulf News, Anwar who had hit a century for UAE in the 2015 World Cup, said: “I am happy that I am playing alongside famous international players and also scoring runs. I want to give my best in all the matches to make the UAE feel proud. I want to also prove that I am not a champion batsman for UAE alone but also for others teams also in league tournaments.”
Anwar had hit 62 runs against Pakistan, which is his country of birth, in the 2015 World Cup and despite having heavy scores he has never been considered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). “In March this year, I scored 64 against West Indies for the UAE in the ICC World Cup qualifier at Harare. I enjoy scoring against top bowlers and top teams,” added Anwar, whose 25 against Maratha Arabians came off 11 balls with two sixes and three boundaries.
Anwar had topscored with 41 in the lone T20 International match for UAE against the star studded Australia team in Abu Dhabi on October this year.
Talking about his brisk knock for Punjabi Legends, he said: “It was nice to bat with Akmal, who is my country’s hero. I am happy I even hit Dwayne Bravo for a six. I have always batted not thinking about the reputation of the bowler. If it is a delivery that can be hit for a six, I go for it,” said Anwar, who is known for his six hitting abilities in UAE cricket and has earned the nickname ‘Sixer Shaiman’.
Another UAE player, medium pacer Zahoor Khan, who played for Maratha Arabians, was among their successful bowlers with two wickets and provided good support to Richard Gleeson, who took three wickets.