Kolkata: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has often been described as a big learning ground for cricket, and it was not difficult to understand why on Monday night. Venkatesh Iyer, who impressed on his IPL debut as opener for Kolkata Knight Riders during their big win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, picked on the brains of Virat Kohli and the master batsman was only too obliging to share tips on his craft.
Iyer, a 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, was fluent from the start in his innings of unbeaten 41 off 27 deliveries. A 82-run partnership with senior partner Shubman Gill ensured the Knights had no hiccups in chasing down a palty total of 93 and win by nine wickets.
In a video tweeted by KKR, Iyer - who has a fine academic track record too - was seen chatting up with the India captain with the latter speaking to him about the benefits of pressing forward and candidly admitted where he went wrong to be dismissed cheaply on Monday.
The day before, Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni was seen in an animated discussion with the likes of young Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary of Mumbai Indians - both from his state Jharkhand - after the match.
Now. where else will you get such hands-on grooming?