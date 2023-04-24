Insight into Faf's thought process

Paul Nixon, former England wicketkeeper and a renowned coach, talks about his personal experience with Faf. “I have worked with Faf and his cricket knowledge is such that he knows what’s coming up in the next overs, always ahead of the game,” the 52-year-old Nixon gave an insight on the former South African skipper’s cricketing knowledge.

It’s not just the captaincy, even the wicketkeeping role is extremely important as more often than not they support the captain with adjusting the angles and changes, the main orchestrator in modern day cricket. Dhoni as wicketkeeper is in the best position and the takes the extra responsibility with a smile. Faf, on the other hand, is leading the team from the front as he is the current Orange Cap holder for top run-scorers in IPL 16.

Menacing best

Generally, the spinners call the shots in the Indian Premier League, but in this edition two pacers Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh have been the talking points with their stunning shows and top the bowling charts with 13 wickets each, a good news for team India.

Bangalore pacer Siraj has been at his menacing best, bowling aggressive spells to lead the bowling chart for the Purple Cap. Arshdeep was out of the Indian team after bowling several no balls. The young Punjab left-arm pacer has worked on his run-up and the shortened strides has made him a death-over specialist, sending down yorkers during the final overs to stifle the opposition.

Huge reputation

Young batters Shubman Gill and Harry Book are back in focus. While the Indian opener has managed to keep his run-scoring act with his sublime timing, Book, the England batter with huge reputation, has not been able to live up to the expectations after his stunning century.

The 24-year-old Brook might have missed in the last couple of matches, but still has the quality to steer Sunrisers Hyderabad back to the winning ways after two consecutive losses.