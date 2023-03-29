Grab your whistle. Put on your team jersey. Get ready for IPL 2023. Gujarat Titans’s title defence begins on Friday (March 31) in Ahmedabad as they clash with Chennai Super Kings.
Dhoni's farewell tourney
The first match of Season 16 also starts the countdown to the farewell of CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni is the CSK thala, or leader in Tamil. He’s been around since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008.
Over 16 years, Dhoni has guided CSK to four IPL and two Champions League titles. And he’s been a witness to the evolution of the best and richest T20 franchise league in the world.
Changes have been a constant in IPL. Over the years, the teams swelled from eight to ten before shrinking to eight. Last year, it became ten again with the introduction of the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants.
New rules
More changes have been rung in this year. The impact player rule will be a gamechanger, as matches could turn on its head with the induction of a substitute. The Decision Review System, which is expanded to no-balls and wides, can impact the results, especially in tight contests.
Gulf News experts took a close look at what to expect this year. There was no unanimity of opinion when picking the winner since player trade-offs and the auction has altered the equations. But they sure expect IPL 2023 to continue to be as exciting as the previous editions. For more on that, watch the video.