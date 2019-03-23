Last season, the franchise played one match in pink jersey to create awareness

Rajasthan Royals players during a press conference as they unveil the new team jersey ahead IPL 2019, in Jaipur. Image Credit: PTI

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday changed their colour from blue to pink as the franchise unveiled the new jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 12 starting Saturday.

Royals players Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith and Jos Butler sported the new-look pink jerseys in an event organised here on Friday.

Last season, the franchise played one match in pink jersey to create awareness about breast cancer. The initiative was a huge success, which prompted it to turn pink this season.

JK Lakshmi Cement will be the title sponsors for Rajasthan Royals for the second consecutive season.