Jaipur: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday changed their colour from blue to pink as the franchise unveiled the new jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 12 starting Saturday.
Royals players Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith and Jos Butler sported the new-look pink jerseys in an event organised here on Friday.
Last season, the franchise played one match in pink jersey to create awareness about breast cancer. The initiative was a huge success, which prompted it to turn pink this season.
JK Lakshmi Cement will be the title sponsors for Rajasthan Royals for the second consecutive season.
Shailendra Chouksey, Whole Time Director, JK Lakshmi Cement, said: "It has been a power-packed journey for us as well as the Royals and the decision to continue our association was but natural. While both JK Lakshmi and Rajasthan Royals hail from the state, the aspiration of both partners is to constantly strive to rise, improve and scale newer heights."