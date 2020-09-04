Harbhajan linked to TV job as CSK out of quarantine and in practice in Dubai

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni beams as he heads off for training in Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: MS Dhoni’s wide grin said it all as he and his teammates emerged from 14 days in quarantine in Dubai and finally got down to work on the training ground.

Captain Dhoni and his CSK teammates — minus the two players who have tested positive for coronavirus and are in isolation — started training on Friday evening after clearing a third round of testing.

The results are a major relief to the franchise, who were hit by 13 positive COVID-19 cases last week — two players and 11 coaching and support staff.

“The training starts from today. All others, apart from the 13, tested negative for the third time. Those who tested positive will only be tested after the isolation period (two weeks) is over,” Chennai CEO KS Viswanathan said.

The isolated players need to return two negative tests before being allowed to join in training.

Chennai's Harbhajan Singh could be behind the mic for IPL 13.

Boost for Harbhajan

It was not all smiles however as news emerged that Harbhajan Singh will not be travelling to the UAE for the tournament, which begins on September 19.

Chennai spinner Harbhajan decision to skip the 13th edition of the IPL for personal reasons took a more positive spin as host broadcasters Star India said they were keen to rope in the experienced campaigner for commentary duties during the league.

A Star India official said they have until next week to close the panel of commentators and the broadcasters are more than willing to get him on board.