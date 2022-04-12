Match summary: First points for CSK in Season 15

With their backs to the wall, the Chennai Super Kings authored their best performance of IPL 2022, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and rung in their first win in their fifth game of Season 15.

The architects of the 23-run victory were Shivam Dube (94 from 46 balls) and Robin Uthappa (89 from 50), who helped CSK post 215/4 in 20 overs — the highest total this season.

The third-wicket partnership of 165 (74 balls) enabled CSK to shrug off the early loss of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chasing the stiff target, RCB ran into early trouble as they lost four wickets inside seven overs. From 50/4, Shahbaz Ahmed (41) and Suyash Prabhudessai (34) added 60 runs in a gallant stand. But rising pressure and required run rate undermined the Bangalore chase with off-spinner Maheesh Theekhana returning figures of 4-33.

Dinesh Karthik (34 from 14) struck a few lusty blows, but that delayed the inevitable as RCB finished at 193/9 in 20 overs.

09:58PM



First win for CSK, firsr win for Jadeja

RCB finish at 193/9 in 20 overs as CSK coast to a 23-run victory. It's CSK's first win in IPL 2022, having lost the first four games. This is also Ravindra Jadeja's first win as CSK capain. A clinical effort from CSK. This could well be the turning point for the CSK campaign/

09:46PM



Karthik's gallant innings ends

Dinesh Karthik didn't give up as he struck lusty blows to keep Bangalore in the chase. But Jadeja has him caught on the fence and the end is near for RCB, who are 172/9 in 17.3 overs.

09:28PM



A six and two wickets

Wanindu Hasranga hammers a six and is caught off the next ball from Jadeja. Two balls later Akash Deep is gobbled up by a leaping catch by Amabati Rayudu. The wheels have come off the Bangalore chase. Karthik is still there, but he doesn't have any support. 146/8 in 16 overs

09:22PM



Theekshana on fire

Fourth wicket for Theekshana and Bangalore have reached a no point of return. Shahbaz Ahmed is bowled and Bangalore slump to 133/6.

Maheesh Theekshana of the Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Suyash Prabhudessai of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 12, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

09:06PM



Five down, three for Theekshana

Prabhudessai is bowled by Theekshana, his third wicket so far. End of a sweet little innings under testing conditions. Steps out for a big hit and misses the ball completely. Dinesh Karthik strides in, and this is Bangalore's last chance to make a match of it. RCB 116/5 in 13 overs and the required run rate now is around 15.

08:56PM



100 for Bangalore

Suyash Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed are battling hard to keep the RCB challenge alive. They have put on 50 from 25 balls with the help of some lusty hits. RCB are 102/4 in 11.1 overs, but the required run rate is close to 13.

08:44PM



Bangalore chase unravelling

The loss of four wickets has rocked Royal Challengers Bangalore and their chase of 217 is in serious trouble. Early setbacks and a mounting required run rate swept panic. CSK are firmly in control of the match. They can't lose from here as the cream of RCB batting is back in the pavilion. Unless there's a partnership like Uthappa and Dube. Can Prabudessai and Shahbaz do that? Let's see. 83/4 in 9.4 overs

Mukesh Choudhary of the Chennai Super Kings celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 12, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

08:38PM



RCB innings crumbling under pressure

The mounting asking rate and tight bowling by the Chennai bowlers have made it extremely difficult for Royal Challengers. Two wickets in two overs, Rawat by Theekshana and the power-hitter Glenn Maxwell by skipper Jadeja is making the already daunting target even more difficult. After 7 overs, Bangalore are 50/4.

08:19PM



Bangalore stumble at the start

RCB needed a good start to make a match of it. Cashing 217 for a win, they needed to keep wickets in the powerplay to launch later. But CSK's Maheesh Theekshana took out RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Choudhary followed it up with the wicket of Virat Kohli. Advantage CSK.RCB 21/2 in 4.3 overs

08:07PM



Midway summary: Uthappa, Dube give CSK plenty to cheer

Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube blasted 165 in 74 balls against the Royal Challengers Bangalore to steer Chennai Super Kings to 216/4 in 20 overs — the highest total of IPL 2022.

The Chennai Super Kings produced the best performance of the season at the DY Patil Stadium Mumbai when they had their backs to the wall. Reeling from losses in the first four games, CSK looked to tread a familiar path when they lost Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali early on.

But Uthappa (89 off 50 balls) and Dube (95 from 46) dispelled such fears with a rollicking partnership. Dube and Uthappa took turns in hammering sixes and no Bangalore bowler was spared.

The chase of 217 is not easy for Bangalore. First they need to negotiate the powerplay safely.

08:01PM



Dube scores 95, but CSK reach 216/4

Dube continued to slam sixes even after Uthappa's departure. He was out to the last ball of the innings, but he had scored 94. He had played his part in helping CSK to reach 215/5, the highest total of the season. Bangalore face an uphill task in chasing 217, but they will need a good start in the powerplay. CSK 216/4 in 20 overs

07:37PM



200 up for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings cross 200, but Uthappa is dismissed for 89 from 50 balls. But he had put on 165 for the third wicket in the company of Dube. Captain Ravindra Jadeja is out in the next ball of the over from Hasaranga. 201/4 in 9 overs

Robin Uthappa of the Chennai Super Kings in action against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 12, 2022. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

07:37PM



Bangalore bowlers shellshocked

Three wides in an over from Akash Deep reflected the state of mind of the Bangalore bowlers. Deep lost control after Dube struck two sixes and a four in the over. Deep conceded 24 in the over, the 18th of the CSK innings. 187//2

07:41PM



Uthappa continues his red-hot streak

The CSK opener has now turned his attention to Mohammed Siraj, taking two sixes and a four off him. Uthappa is 81 from 46 balls. Chennai are en route to a massive total. The South Indian Derby always seem to bring out the best in CSK. They are 169/2 in 17.1 overs

07:27PM



50 for Dube, 100 for CSK

The stirring strokeplay from Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube have changed the complexion of the game. The momentum has shifted towards CSK as runs are flowing with ease. A 50 for Dube and the partnership is worth 105 runs (54 balls). 145/2 in 16 overs

07:03PM



Uthappa's triple treat

While Shivam Dube took the fight to the RCB Bangalore with a flurry of boundaries, Uthappa lend support. All that changed in 13th over when Uthappa slammed three sixes off Maxwell. Their partnership of 79 came off 42 balls. CSK are 117/2 in 13.5 overs, and are poised to rack up a good total.

06:52PM



Shivam Dube on fire

The loss of two early wickets hasn't forced Shivam Dube to curb his strokeplay. He's already struck sixes off Maxwell and Hasaranga. Dube's partnership with Uthappa is crucial to CSK's hopes of posting a good total. 76/2 in 11.3 overs

06:36PM



Super fielding and a run out

Newcomer Suyash Prabhudessai makes a diving stop at backward point and sends in an accurate throw. Moeen Ali is unable to regain his crease and CSK lose their second wicket. CSK's batting woes seems to have resurfaced. They need a partnership here, or else they would end up with a below par total. C SK 47/2 in 8 overs

06:31PM



Chennai reach 35/1 at end of powerplay

Robin Uthappa has turned aggressor, slashing a four and hoisting a six. His boundaries help Chennai Super Kings finish the powerplay at 35/1. Keeping Uthappa company is Moeen Ali.

06:22PM



Hazlewood strikes, Gaikwad exits

Here's the early breakthrough. This is what Josh Hazlewood does best. He's done this for CSK last season and today the Aussie pacer strikes for his new employer RCB. Gaikwad, who looked good throughout his stay, was unlucky to be given out. CSK 19/1 in 4 overs

06:17PM



Chennai off to a sedate start

CSK's Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad start against RCB bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood. They have been cautious but Gaikwad has reeled off three boundaries and looks more assured. 19/0 in 3.3 overs

05:48PM



The changes and squads

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have made two changes. Josh Hazlewood replaces David Willey, while Prabhudessai comes in for a bereaved Harshal Patel, who has left the RCB bubble to be with his family.

The Chennai Super Kings have fielded an unchanged squad.

The teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana

Captains Ravindra Jadeja (left) of the Chennai Super Kings and Faf du Plessis of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after the toss for Match 22 of IPL 2022 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 12, 2022. Image Credit: IPL Twitter

Preview: Buoyant RCB favoured to beat CSK

The Chennai Super Kings have always had the upper hand in the South Indian derby against the Royal Challengers. But CSK are winless in Season 15, while skipper Faf du Pless has steered RCB to thumping wins in three of their four games in IPL 2022.

The CSK’s problems start at the top with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s failure to launch them. The youngster will have to replicate last year’s form and bat deep so that the stroke makers can do their job. Veteran Ambati Rayudu should infuse some steel in the middle order to help CSK post a good score.

Adam Milne’s fitness woes have hurt the bowling, which has been toothless with the departure of Josh Hazlewood and injury to Deepak Chahar. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana and Moen Ali haven’t been incisive either.

Chennai will have to bowl better to challenge Bangalore, whose batting has been superb with Du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed coming good. The arrival of Glenn Maxwell makes them more formidable, although their attack may suffer from the absence of the bereaved Harshal Patel. Leggie Wanindu Hasaraga has had a good run this year.