Kolkata: Mumbai Indians set off on a mission which no team has achieved in the history of IPL before - that of three titles in a row - with a potentially explosive encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the 14th edition today.
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will be looking to continue from where they had left off in the UAE last season, while Virat Kohli's men will look to build on a fourth place finish last time. The heartening news from the RCB camp is Devdutt Padikkal, the prolific opener who had tested positive for Covid, is now available for selection.
The champions will be missing out on the services of Quinton De Kock in the first match as the former South African captain is on mandatory quarantine after having joined the team midway from the Pakistan series. Over then, to Chennai...
Royal Challengers open with a thrilling two-wicket win
Kolkata: AB de Villiers (48) took Royal Challengers Bangalore to the threshold of a thrilling two-wicket win over champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of IPL 2021 and end their jinx in Chennai today.
After restricting the champions to a relatively modest target of 160, RCB were off to a rocky start as they lost makeshift opener Washington Sundar and Rajat Patidar quickly. A 50-lus partnership between skipper Virat Kohli (33) and Glenn Maxwell (39) put them on course for the title, till both their wickets fell in quick succession.
Earlier, Harshal Patel set it up for Kohli's side when he took five wickets for 27 runs, the first by any bowler against Mumbai, as the IPL champions were restricted to 159 for nine.
Australian Chris Lynn was the topscorer for Mumbai with a blazing 49 off 35 deliveries, but intermittent wickets prevented Mumbai from going for the final blitz as they are known for over the years. Suryakumar Yadav powered his way to a 31 off 23 deliveries while Ishan Kishan chipped in with 28.
Five-star Harshal Patel restricts Mumbai Indians to 159
Now that the RCB bowlers have vindicated their captain Virat Kohli's decision to chase, the onus should be on their powerful batting line-up of Bangalore to take them over the line.