Boult and Chahar picked three wickets each as Mumbai register an easy win over Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians players greet each other after winning the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians choke Sunrisers by 13 runs

Kolkata: In almost a replay of their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, champions Mumbai Indians throttled Sunrisers Hydreabad by 13 runs to win their second match in a row in Chennai.

Chasing a competitive target of 151 on a better batting wicket, skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow put their team on course with a 67-run stand in the first wicket. Bairstow (43) was the first wicket to fall with a freak hit wicket and the Orange Army started losing wickets in regular intervals.

Leg spinner Rahul Chahar once again did the damage with a spell of 4-0-19-3, while Trent Boult (3/28) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/14) were again simply unplayable in the death overs.

It was not a typically swashbuckling batting effort by Rohit Sharma's team, but a target of 151 proved good enough to consign Hyderabad to their third straight loss.

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the runout of David Warner, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad smashes a sixer. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians rustle up a competitive total

Kolkata: Kieron Pollard (35 off 22 balls) put the finishing touches with two sixes off last two deliveries of the innings to help champions Mumbai Indians reach a competitive total of 150 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL clash in Chennai.

It was not a typically swashbuckling effort by Rohit Sharma's team, but a target of 151 will take a good start and lot of discipline by the Orange Army. Mumbai had managed to hold off Kolkata Knight Riders in defending an almost similar total the other day.

Opener Quinton de Kock was the topscorer with an enterprising 40 off 39 balls while Rohit himself chipped in with 32. Allrounder Vijay Shankar and Afghanistan off spinner Mujeeb-ur Rehman, playing his first game, slowed down the Mumbai innings repeatedly with two wickets each.

Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrate the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians hits a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma during the toss at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad in likely low-scoring thriller

Kolkata: Task is cut out for David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad as they look to shake off the two narrow losses and put their first points on the board against reigning champions Mumbai Indians this evening.

While Mumbai may be the fancied team after they choked Kolkata Knight Riders from a winning position in the last game, the Orange Army may hold a few surprises for them on the slow Chennai track. Rashid Khan, Sunrisers’ key weapon, is capable of posing a few questions for the Mumbai batsmen and it will be hardly surprising if they attack the leg spinner early on.

The champions’ batting line-up has not quite fired with the exception of Suryakumar Yadav, while their rivals also have a few problems of their own to sort out in this area. The explosive starts which Warner and Jonny Bairstow had given them in the past had been missing, with Wriddhiman Saha coming up short on both games so far.