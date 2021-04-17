Mumbai Indians choke Sunrisers by 13 runs
Kolkata: In almost a replay of their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, champions Mumbai Indians throttled Sunrisers Hydreabad by 13 runs to win their second match in a row in Chennai.
Chasing a competitive target of 151 on a better batting wicket, skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow put their team on course with a 67-run stand in the first wicket. Bairstow (43) was the first wicket to fall with a freak hit wicket and the Orange Army started losing wickets in regular intervals.
Leg spinner Rahul Chahar once again did the damage with a spell of 4-0-19-3, while Trent Boult (3/28) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/14) were again simply unplayable in the death overs.
It was not a typically swashbuckling batting effort by Rohit Sharma's team, but a target of 151 proved good enough to consign Hyderabad to their third straight loss.
Relive the match as it happened ...
Mumbai Indians rustle up a competitive total
Kolkata: Kieron Pollard (35 off 22 balls) put the finishing touches with two sixes off last two deliveries of the innings to help champions Mumbai Indians reach a competitive total of 150 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL clash in Chennai.
It was not a typically swashbuckling effort by Rohit Sharma's team, but a target of 151 will take a good start and lot of discipline by the Orange Army. Mumbai had managed to hold off Kolkata Knight Riders in defending an almost similar total the other day.
Opener Quinton de Kock was the topscorer with an enterprising 40 off 39 balls while Rohit himself chipped in with 32. Allrounder Vijay Shankar and Afghanistan off spinner Mujeeb-ur Rehman, playing his first game, slowed down the Mumbai innings repeatedly with two wickets each.
Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad in likely low-scoring thriller
Kolkata: Task is cut out for David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad as they look to shake off the two narrow losses and put their first points on the board against reigning champions Mumbai Indians this evening.
While Mumbai may be the fancied team after they choked Kolkata Knight Riders from a winning position in the last game, the Orange Army may hold a few surprises for them on the slow Chennai track. Rashid Khan, Sunrisers’ key weapon, is capable of posing a few questions for the Mumbai batsmen and it will be hardly surprising if they attack the leg spinner early on.
The champions’ batting line-up has not quite fired with the exception of Suryakumar Yadav, while their rivals also have a few problems of their own to sort out in this area. The explosive starts which Warner and Jonny Bairstow had given them in the past had been missing, with Wriddhiman Saha coming up short on both games so far.
It’s the kind of wicket which needs the likes of a Kane Williamson to hold things together, but is he fit enough to play this match? We will know soon.
