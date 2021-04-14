Follow all the action live here...
Kolkata: The IPL action continues in Chennai today with Royal Challengers Bangalore, still looking to end their drought of IPL titles, keen to build on the early momentum as they take on a gritty Sunrisers Hyderabad today.
Virat Kohli’s men will be on a high after picking up full points against champions Mumbai Indians in the opener while they will be boosted by the return of opener Devdutt Padikkal, who emerged as the Emerging Player of IPL last season with a prolific run. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who pipped them in the Eliminator last year, just came up short in the opener but they are always quite a resilient side known for comebacks.
The Orange Army have a problem in the light of Kane Williamson’s unavailability as he is yet to fully recover from an elbow injury. They will, however, have the option of using Jason Holder, the West Indies Test captain, as one of the four overseas players this evening.