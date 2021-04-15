Follow all the actions live here ...
Delhi Capitals hold the edge against Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata: After two low-scoring thrillers in Chennai, the action returns to more batting-friendly conditions of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where Delhi Capitals lock horns against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.
The Rishabh Pant-led Capitals, runners-up last season, may look marginal favourites because of the all-round strength of the squad and a greater self belief but it will be a mistake to write off the Royals – whose captain Sanju Samson played the best innings in the first week of the league albeit in a losing cause.
The Royals have been laid low by a injuries to two of their most prized overseas recruits – Jofra Archer and now Ben Stokes – but such instances often help in galvanizing a side better against odds. Liam Livingstone, the England batsman, is expected to fill in for Stokes – which may see Jos Buttler coming up as an opener again.
The head-to-head record between the two shows they are on an even keel (11-11), but Delhi has really turned themselves around in the last two years.
read more
- IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell lives up to big Royal Challengers Bangalore price tag
- IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell hails RCB teammates after another fine knock against Sunrisers
- IPL 2021: RCB’s Virat Kohli reprimanded for code of conduct breach
- IPL 2021: Another run-fest on the cards as Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals
- IPL 2021: Straight Bat with Gulf News and Mr. Cricket UAE Anis Sajan - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
- IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan apologises to fans for Kolkata Knight Riders' performance