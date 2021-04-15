Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson
Delhi Capitals hold the edge against Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata: After two low-scoring thrillers in Chennai, the action returns to more batting-friendly conditions of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where Delhi Capitals lock horns against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

The Rishabh Pant-led Capitals, runners-up last season, may look marginal favourites because of the all-round strength of the squad and a greater self belief but it will be a mistake to write off the Royals – whose captain Sanju Samson played the best innings in the first week of the league albeit in a losing cause.

The Royals have been laid low by a injuries to two of their most prized overseas recruits – Jofra Archer and now Ben Stokes – but such instances often help in galvanizing a side better against odds. Liam Livingstone, the England batsman, is expected to fill in for Stokes – which may see Jos Buttler coming up as an opener again.

The head-to-head record between the two shows they are on an even keel (11-11), but Delhi has really turned themselves around in the last two years.

