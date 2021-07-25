BCCI announce fixtures for the rest of the league; final in Dubai on October 15

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be hosting the IPL 2021 final on October 15. Image Credit: IPL/ANI

Kolkata: The remaining part of IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE from September 19 to October to October 15, according to the fixtures released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday. A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.

The 14th edition of the tournament, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, will resume on with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host their first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and eight in Abu Dhabi. There will be seven double headers (five matches already played in India – total of 12 matches) with the first match starting at 2 pm UAE (3.30 pm IST). All evening matches will start at 6 pm UAE (7.30 pm IST).

IPL 2021 schedule Image Credit: IPL

The final game of the league stages will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

The first Qualifier will be played in Dubai on October 10. The Eliminator & Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on October 11 & 13, respectively, with Dubai hosting the final of VIVO IPL 2021 on October 15. The IPL 2021 will be followed by the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Pakistan-Afghanistan ODIs shifted to Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, Afghanistan had to move their three-match ODI series against Pakistan from the UAE to Sri Lanka to facilitate staging of the IPL in the gulf country.

“Yes, we will host the ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka,” Afghanistan Cricket Board media manager Hikmat Hassan was quoted as saying on Saturday.