Liverpool have seen their £86 million bid for Italian winger Federico Chiesa rejected by Juventus. There are believed to be several other suitors for the services of the 23-year-old who joined the Seria A club in October 2020 from Fiorentina. Juventus will want to keep hold of the tricky wide man who was instrumental in Italy's Euro 2020 win.
Manchester United could be set to offload France forward Anthony Martial. The 25-year-old could be heading for a move to Premier League rivals Tottenham - and that could be because the North London club are about to lose Harry Kane to Man City.
Chelsea's 25-year-old striker Timo Werner is wanted by Bayern Munich. The Germany international's former manager from RB Leipzig, Julian Nagelsmann, is now in charge of the Bundesliga champions and wants the forward who has failed to settle in the Premier League.
Manchester City are set to almost double Portugal centre-back Ruben Dias' salary following the 24-year-old's impressive debut season for them in 2020-21.
Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved says Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, will stay with the club. Ronaldo has one year left on his contract with the Serie A side and has been linked with leaving them.
Derby manager Wayne Rooney says he will not leave the club despite having only nine senior players - including two goalkeepers - on his books less than two weeks before the new Championship season starts. Rooney has issued a rallying call to the club's ownership that new players must arrive at Pride Park.
Man Utd coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the signing of Jadon Sancho is a 'big statement' as the Old Trafford club prepare for the new season. "It’s a big statement. He’s a forward with creativity, flair, individual skills and he’s got the years ahead of him. We’re delighted with his arrival."
AC Milan are trying to sign Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech on a loan deal. The Morocco international only moved to Stamford Bridge last summer from Ajax for £38m but he wants to know if he figures in Thomas Tuchel's plans moving forward.
