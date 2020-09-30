Dubai: Early table toppers Rajasthan Royals will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 12 of Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.
The Knights, who stepped out of their Abu Dhabi base for the first time, will have to bat out of their skin to stop a marauding Rajasthan. Having started off as underdogs, the Royals have taken the IPL by storm, chasing down the highest tournament total 224 against Kings XI Punjab in their last match. In two wins from as many matches, the Royals have got past the 200-mark with ease.
It could well turn out to be an absorbing contest between the Royals batsmen and KKR spinners.
