Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab celebrates after scoring a hundred against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Dubai: The Kings XI Punjab unit might have had a roller coaster start to the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, but openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have been on a run-scoring spree on the UAE wickets. While skipper Rahul is sitting atop the charts with 222 runs from three games, Mayank is just one behind on 221. It has been ultimate domination at the top from the duo.

In an interview, Mayank spoke about the camaraderie with the captain who is also his best friend, the mind frame when he walks out to bat, the wickets on offer in the UAE, the inputs from his Indian team coaching staff after the New Zealand series and most importantly, discussing batting with ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle.

From a talented cricketer in the past few seasons, Mayank started this season as a proven international cricketer. While that can sometimes add to the pressure, the opener says he is loving every bit of going out there and expressing himself.

“Playing for the country has given me a lot of confidence and I enjoy the responsibility. I don’t think it has changed the position a lot in KXIP as we have top-class cricketers here. From the word go Anil bhai (Kumble) and KL (Rahul) have been clear about what role they want each of us to play. It just makes it easier,” he said.

While one saw Mayank start cautiously in the first game (against Delhi Capitals), he was all slam-bang in the third game (against Rajasthan Royals). Asked if he has a plan in mind going into bat, Mayank said having no pre-conceived notion helps.

Mayak Agarwal and KL Rahul, crossing over for a single, are on top of batting charts in the IPL now. Image Credit: BCCI

“I think the first game, the wicket wasn’t the easiest to bat and the new ball was doing a bit. So, the plan was to play out the new ball without taking wickets and then take it from there. After KL got out, wickets kept falling so I tried to take the game deep and that worked. In the third game, it was more about assessing the situation and doing what is right for the team.

“Very honestly, I think every wicket is different and I don’t think going with a preconceived notion does help anyone. Yes, the weather is hot and so the wickets would be spinning. But every wicket is different. And we have seen that in the games that have been played, a few of the wickets are assisting pace bowling while a few are really good to bat on,” he explained.

“I had got good feedback from the New Zealand series and the Indian team coaches had also said look to work on these things. So, whatever they had said, we worked on it and it is reaping benefits today,” he smiled.

In fact, he has also been spending a lot of time with Gayle and Mayank says that it is amazing how the legend has been helping not just him, but also others with finer tips on batsmanship.

“Gayle is an integral part of KXIP whether playing or mentoring. He has been speaking to all of us, contributing in the batters’ meeting and also sharing stuff which is crucial. I have had great conversations with Gayle. We first played together in RCB and just watching him play and chatting is fantastic.

“Even here he told me don’t have to do anything extraordinary, just keep trusting your skills and execute them. He asks me to go out and enjoy the game. Before the last game, he said you are batting great and just look to get into good batting positions. If you are striking well, make sure you continue scoring runs. These are just a few of the many good things he keeps saying. He is just not helping me, but a lot of the batsmen,” he revealed.

Any conversation with Mayank is incomplete without touching the topic of his best friend and team skipper Rahul. Asked to describe Rahul as a cricketer and captain, Mayank said: “He is definitely an extraordinary player. The kind of innings he produces and the performances he puts out is simply fabulous. No question about how good a player he is. We are best friends so makes it nicer to be playing together. We understand each other’s game and enjoy batting with each other. We have seen it makes it so much easier and a lot more fun batting with him.