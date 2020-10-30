20201030 steve
Steve Smith and Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Gayle’s powerful 99 for Punjab goes in vain

The Rajasthan Royals strung together four good partnerships to score a seven-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab, whose five-game winning streak came to an end in Abu Dhabi on Friday night. The successful chase negated Chris Gayle's powerful 99 (63 balls) which lifted Punjab to a formidable total of 185/4. His 120-run second-wicket partnership with skipper KL Rahul (46 off 41) formed the cornerstone of Punjab’s total after they lost Mandeep Singh in the first over.

Faced with a daunting target, Ben Stokes (50 off 26) launched the chase with a superb array of shots and Rajasthan had 60 runs on the board before they lost the first wicket in the powerplay. Sanju Samson (48 off 25) added 51 with Robin Uthappa, and 34 with captain Steve Smith (31 off 20) and Rajasthan were on the road to victory. Jos Buttler provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten stand of 41 in the company Smith.

The win keeps alive Rajasthan’s slim chances of qualifying for the last four. The loss doesn’t harm Punjab’s chances, but they will now finish outside the top two.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Relive the match as it happened...









20201030 samson
Samson falls at a crucial time in Rajasthan's chase


20201030 nicholas
Nicholas Pooran of Kings XI Punjab celebrates the wicket of Robin Uthappa. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI








20201030 ben stokes
Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals raises his bat after scoring a fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI








Halft time report: Gayle’s 99 gives Punjab a winning total

Chris Gayle struck at powerful 99 (63 balls) to lift Kings XI Punjab to a formidable total of 185/4 in 20 overs in Abu Dhabi tonight. His 120-run second-wicket partnership with skipper KL Rahul (46 off 41) formed the cornerstone of Punjab’s total after they lost Mandeep Singh in the first over.

Steven Smith won the toss, but little else went his way. Gayle was dropped early in the game when Riyan Parag and Robin Uthappa went for it. After that Gayle was merciless, hammering 8 sixes in a display of power hitting.

The target is within Rajasthan’s reach, given their batting talents. But a couple of wickets in powerplay could derail their chase. That’s what Punjab will be looking to do. So, advantage Punjab now.



20201030 chris gayle
Gayle falls at 99, Punjab are well-placed.




20201030 pooran
Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






20201030 kl Rahul wicket
Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI










20201030 chris gayle
Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



20201030 mandeep singh
Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Mandeep Singh. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI










20201030 match 50 IPL
KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab and Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



See also