Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a lynchpin of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack for a long time now. Image Credit: Courtesy: IPL

Dubai: Injuries came back to haunt the Indian Premier League 2020 on Monday with news of two senior players - veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad being ruled out of the rest of league.

‘‘Delhi Capitals’ leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out for the remainder of the current season of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. The 37-year-old sustained a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand whilst attempting to take a return catch off his bowling during Delhi Capitals’ match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 3. Mishra will now consult with a specialist over the next few days to determine the most appropriate course of management for this unfortunate injury,’’ says a statement from Capitals.

Sunrisers, whose campaign has been plagued by death bowling woes so far, may face further problem with media reports saying that 'Bhuvi' has been ruled out of the rest of the league with a hip injury that he sustained during their win over Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Kumar. the main cog in the wheel in Sunrisers’ bowling attack alongwith Rashid Khan, didn’t play in their last game against Mumbai Indians at Sharjah on Sunday and was replaced by Sandeep Sharma.

Amit Mishra, veteran Delhi Capitals leg spinner, suffered a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand in the last game. Image Credit: BCCI

A ANI report quoted sources in the team confirming that the pacer will have to skip the rest of league due to the injury, though there has been no official confirmation so far. It will be a big blow for the 31-year-old allrounder, who was banking on the IPL to make his way back to the Indian squad for the Test series against Australia.

“Bhuvi will not be able to take further part in this year’s tournament as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground,” the source said.

Bhuvneshwar suffered the injury and walked off the field in the 19th over during their win over Chennai Super Kings on Friday. He did try to bowl and had to stop in his stride twice before he limped off the ground and would take further part in the game.

Speaking after the game, skipper David Warner had said that he didn’t have much idea on the injury’s severity as he was on the field and would have to check with the physio. “I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this ques when we have more information,” Warner had said in the post-match press conference.