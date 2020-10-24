The Kolkata Knight Riders are in a precarious position. They are fourth in the points table and are at risk of being overrun by one of the two teams below them. So they have to win this afternoon’s IPL 2020 game against the Delhi Capitals.
Batting has been a significant worry for Kolkata, and they have suffered big losses due to their inability to post good enough totals to defend. Only captain Eoin Morgan looked steady, and the absence of injured Andre Russell hurt them further. So Morgan would be hoping for an improved performance from the batsmen. Shikhar Dhawan is in incredible form for the leaders Delhi, but captain Shreyas Iyer would want the rest of the batsmen to fire as well in Abu Dhabi. The balanced attack is unlikely to give Kolkata any wiggle room. So Delhi should be able to nip the ambitions of Kolkata.
