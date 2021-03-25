Shreyas Iyer writhing in pain after being injured while fielding during the first One-day International against England in Pune on Tuesday. Image Credit: AFP

Kolkata: Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi Capitals captain, is set to miss the entire 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the shoulder injury he picked up in the first ODI between India and England in Pune on Tuesday. Iyer had suffered 'subluxation' of his left shoulder while fielding in the first game against England and had been taken for scans.

He was ruled out of the remainder of the series and he looks set to miss the entire of IPL 2021 as well. Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal tweeted that he was “absolutely devastated” for Iyer and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15 - stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery,” Jindal wrote in his tweet. “Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup.”

Iyer was in fine form during the preceding T20I series between India and England, Despite being pushed down the order. Iyer scored one half-century and played a quickfire knock of 37 off 18.

IPL 2021 kicks off on April 9, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. Delhi Capitals will play their first game against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai a day later.