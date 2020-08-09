Dubai: The trainees of G-Force Cricket Academy got into the mood of Indian Premier League when they attended their training session dressed in the colours of the eight IPL teams on Saturday. ‘‘Our boys were so excited to do something unique to welcome the IPL teams to the UAE that we went ahead with it. The nearly two-month long event will usher in some joy and happiness in the minds of the people,’’ said Gopal Jasapara, Head Coach of the Academy.
The academy has started both their indoor and outdoor training sessions after the permission came from Dubai Sports Council while the academy boys were also playing in two Under-15 and Under-17 tournaments in Ajman. ‘‘We are expecting normalcy once weather gets better and kids start going to school as well,’’ Jasapara added. The training session was conducted at the Cover Drive Sports Academy in Al Quoz.