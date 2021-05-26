Coming soon: Gulf News and Mr Cricket UAE IPL 2021 fan quiz

Did you watch the IPL 2021? You must be disappointed at the suspension of Season 14. Not to worry. Gulf News and Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan will give you a chance to relive the mind-numbing finishes and the thrilling displays that changed the course of matches. We bring you a quiz that will challenge the most ardent of fans.



Winners will get bags, caps and track jackets from Mr Cricket UAE, digital subscriptions from Gulf News and watches and fitness trackers from the fitness partner Fitbit.

Are you a supporter of the Mumbai Indians? Do you whistle for the Chennai Super Kings? Do you back the Knight Riders from Kolkata? Are you part of the Bold Army from the land of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, or the Orange Army of the Sunrisers Hyderabad? Even if you cheer for the Punjab Kings or shout Halla Bol for Rajasthan Royals, you can participate in the quiz.

Eight teams of two fans each from a franchise will face off in the preliminary round. Four teams will make the playoffs. Winners of the clash between the top two teams waltz into the final, while the losers await the winners of the match between third and fourth-placed teams. The clash of the losers and winners will decide the second finalist. Just like the IPL.

Yes. Didn’t we tell you that you’ll love it? If you love the IPL, you’ll love the quiz as well. So catch up on the events of Season 14 and gear up for the IPL 2021 quiz. It’s gonna be a thrilling ride. You won’t be disappointed. We are certain.

So pad up and strap on your helmets to face the thunderbolts from Anis Sajan, Sahil Sajan and Shyam Krishna.