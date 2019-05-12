Mumbai win the IPL 2019
Mumbai Indians pull off a one-run win with Lasith Malinga trapping Shardul Thakur leg before for 2 off the last ball of the match. A nail-biting thriller come to an end.
Scoreboard
Mumbai Indians
Quinton de Kock c MS Dhoni b Shardul Thakur 29
Rohit Sharma c MS Dhoni b Deepak Chahar 15
Suryakumar Yadav b Imran Tahir 15I
shan Kishan c Suresh Raina b Imran Tahir 23
Krunal Pandya c&b Shardul Thakur 7
Kieron Pollard Not Out 41H
ardik Pandya lbw Deepak Chahar 16
Rahul Chahar c Faf du Plessis b Deepak Chahar 0
Mitchell McClenaghan Run Out Faf du Plessis 0
Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 3w 3
Total (20.0 overs): 149-8
Fall of Wickets: 1-45 de Kock, 2-45 Sharma, 3-82 Yadav, 4-89 Pandya, 5-101 Kishan, 6-140 Pandya, 7-140 Chahar, 8-141 McClenaghan
Did Not Bat: Bumrah, Malinga
Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Deepak Chahar 4 1 26 3 6.50 1w
Shardul Thakur 4 0 37 2 9.25
Harbhajan Singh 4 0 27 0 6.75 1w
Dwayne Bravo 3 0 24 0 8.00 1w
Imran Tahir 3 0 23 2 7.67
Ravindra Jadeja 2 0 12 0 6.00
Chennai Super Kings
Faf du Plessis st Quinton de Kock b Krunal Pandya 26
Shane Watson Run Out Krunal Pandya 80
Suresh Raina lbw Rahul Chahar 8A
mbati Rayudu c Quinton de Kock b Jasprit Bumrah 1
MS Dhoni Run Out Ishan Kishan 2
Dwayne Bravo c Quinton de Kock b Jasprit Bumrah 15
Ravindra Jadeja Not Out 5
Shardul Thakur lbw Lasith Malinga 2
Extras 5b 0lb 0nb 0pen 4w 9
Total (20.0 overs): 148-7
Fall of Wickets: 1-33 du Plessis, 2-70 Raina, 3-73 Rayudu, 4-82 Dhoni, 5-133 Bravo, 6-146 Watson, 7-148 Thakur
Did Not Bat: Chahar, Singh, Tahir
Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Mitchell McClenaghan 4 0 24 0 6.00 2w
Krunal Pandya 3 0 39 1 13.00
Lasith Malinga 4 0 49 1 12.25 1w
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 14 2 3.50
Rahul Chahar 4 0 14 1 3.50
Hardik Pandya 1 0 3 0 3.00 1w
Two runs off the last ball
Chennai needs two runs off the last over. Can they do it? Tense moment.
Watson is run out for 80
Chennai needs four runs from two balls. Watson is run out for 80.
Malinga bowls last over
Chennai needed just nine runs off the last over. Malinga bowls the last over Seven from last four balls.
Bumrah removes Bravo
Bumrah who bowled the 19th over had Bravo caught behind for 15. He had put on 51 runs in 5.4 overs with Shane Watson.
Watson's three sixes put Chennai on top
Thirty-eight runs from the last eighteen balls, Krunal was re-introduced to the attack and Shane Watson hit him over the covers for a six, he also lifted him into the sightscreen for another six and the third six went over deep mid-wicket. Now 18 runs only needed from last 12 balls.
Watson rides on his luck, dropped again
Watson on 56 pulls Jasprit Bumrah straight to Rahul Chahar who dropped the easy catch at deep backward square leg.
Watson reaches his half century 44 balls
Malinga who bowled the 16th over is hit for a six by Bravo while Watson too slashed him for two boundaries to bring his half century in 44 balls.
Mumbai tightens as Chennai needs 62 more runs from five overs
Mumbai tightens grip, asking rate goes up to 11.81. In the last five overs, Chennai needs 62 more runs. Can Chennai do it?
Luck favour Watson again
Luck favoured Shane Watson again on 42 as he escaped being caught and bowled by Rahul Chahar. If this catch would have been taken Chennai would have been in trouble. The battle is intensifying.
Dhoni is run out for 2 , Chennai 82 for 4
Hardik Pandya got introduced for the 13th over and Dhoni on 2 got run out while running for an overthrow as he could not beat the direct hit by Ishan Kishan, Chennai 82 for 4 in 12.4 overs.
Rayudu falls for 1, Chennai 73 for 3
Ambati Rayudu going for a pull off Jasprit Bumrah got caught behind for just one run. Chennai slip to 73 for 3. Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni walks in.
Chennai 70 for 2, Raina falls for 8
Suresh Raina fell at the score on 70 when Rahul Chahar trapped him leg before for 8. Though Raina reviewed this decision too but was not lucky this time.
Watson escapes being caught by Malinga at 33
Watson grew in confidence with every over and hit McClenaghan for a boundary to long on. He also escaped being caught by Lasith Malinga at square leg in the same over with his score on 33 when top edged a pull shot.
Suresh Raina survives confident appeal
In the seventh over, Suresh Raina reviewed his caught behind decision of McClenaghan with his score on 5. The Ultra-Edge revealed that the ball hadn’t touched the gloves on way to the wicketkeeper to the surprise of the Mumbai fielders.
Chennai 53 for 1 in six overs
Strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah was introduced for the fifth over gave just five runs. Malinga, bowling the final over of the power play was slashed for a boundary by Watson to point boundary. Watson also swung him over backward square leg for a six and then cut him past point for another boundary to take 15 runs off the over and Chennai are 53 for 1 in six overs.
Mumbai dismiss danger man Faf Du Plessis
Chasing the score, Chennai openers Faf Du Plessis and Shane Watson began by taking seven runs off the first over from Mitchell McClenaghan and five runs from the second over from Krunal Pandya. Lasith Malinga, who bowled the third over, gave away only seven runs which included a five runs over throw off the last ball. In the fourth over Du Plessis opened out and hit Krunal for two boundaries and a six. Krunal had Du Plessis out with the last ball stumped by Quiton De Kock for 26 off 13 balls. The opening pair put on 33 for 1 in four overs.
Mumbai post 149 for 8 in 20 overs
Kieron Pollard hits the last two balls of the innings for two consecutive boundaries of Dwayne Bravo to remain unbeaten on 41 off 25 balls with three boundaries and three sixes. Mumbai post 149 for 8 in 20 overs.
Mumbai loses eighth wicket amidst drama
Pollard expresses his disappointment at two deliveries from Bravo not being called a wide but Mithchell McClenaghan got run out while attempting a second run.
Mumbai seven down
Next man Rahul Chahar fell for a duck caught at covers by Faf Du Plessis off Deepak Chahar. Brilliant over from Chahar, he dimissed his cousin Rahul for a duck.
Mumbai lose sixth wicket
Hardik Pandya hit Chahar, who bowled the 19th over for a boundary off the first ball, but Chahar trapped him leg before for 16 runs off 10 balls. Hardik and Pollard had put on 39 runs in 3.4 overs.
Hardik escapes being caught
In the 18th over Suresh Raina dropped an easy catch offered by Hardik at covers off Thakur. Pollard hit the next ball for a six to hurt a disappointed Thakur more.
Mumbai lose fifth wicket Tahir strikes again
Imran Tahir struck with the fourth ball of the 15th over having Ishan Kishan slog sweep and top edge to Suresh Raina at cover for 23 off 26 balls. Five overs to go, Mumbai has scored only 102 for 5.
Mumbai's 100 in 14.1 overs through Pollard six
All eyes turned towards Kieron Pollard, with only seven more overs to go. Jadeja bowled a tight 14th over giving away just four runs. Pollard hit Tahir over the sightscreen for a six to bring in Mumbai’s 100 in 14.1 over.
Mumbai lose fourth wicket
Krunal Pandya joined Kishan but lasted just seven balls to score seven runs before Thakur had him caught and bowled, sprinting towards square leg despite tumbling in the process.
Tahir strikes Mumbai 84 for 3
Striker bowler Imran Tahir, who was introduced for the 12th over, forced Suryakumar Yadav to play onto his wicket for 15 off 17 balls.
Mumbai 70 for 2 at half way mark
Mumbai’s 50 came in seven overs losing two wickets. Dwayne Bravo introduced for the eighth over gave away just three runs. Harbhajan who bowled the ninth over too bowled tightly giving away just five runs. The first ball of the 10th over from Bravo was hit over mid-on to boundary by Kishan. He also swept the fifth ball for another boundary and at the half way mark Mumbai are 70 for 2.
Chennai 2 down
Chennai got the prize wicket of Sharma when Chahar had him caught behind with a slower deliver. Sharma going in for the drive edged to Dhoni for 15 off 14 balls.
First wicket
When Tahkur bounced at De Kock, he pulled him for another six in the fifth over but perished to the fifth ball of the over. Going for a pull the ball hit his glove and landed up being caught by wicketkeeper Dhoni for 29 off 17 balls.
The first over from Deepak Chahar produced just two runs. In the second over, opener Rohit Sharma hit the first six of the match by pulling Shardul Thakur over deep square leg. Quniton De Kock too hit Chahar for a six over mid-wicket in the third over. The third ball of that over too went for a six to third man when he sliced Chahar with power. When De Kock hit the fifth ball too over mid-off for another six, then 19 runs came off the over.
Dhoni not upset at losing toss
"We were looking to bowl first. If the result is in your favour, then it's fine, otherwise they'll say the guys are fatigued. We don't put a lot of effort in the fielding, so the guys should be fine," he said. Chennai makes no change to the playing XI from last match. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma brings one change. Mitch McCleneghan comes in for Jayant Yadav as reported in the Gulf News preview for the final.
Toss
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bat. The last six IPL have been won by the team winning the toss. Chennai that have won 12 out of 16 tosses this IPL fails to win the toss in the final. The battle will be a hot one between Mumbai and Chennai and so is the weather at 40 degrees in Hyderabad. After 59 games and seven weeks of intense contest, who will be the champion?
Teams
Chennai Super Kings: Playing XI : Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.; Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.
Dubai: The epic battle for the 12th Indian Premier League title is set to commence soon.
Mumbai Indians, who were the first to book their slot in the final, take on Chennai Super Kings on a neutral ground at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.
The battle is also seen as a clash between the two captains — Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma and Chennai’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as they both are match winners and shrewd captains.
The evidence of their brilliance is visible in the records of both the teams as they have both won the title three times.
Chennai has staged a comeback from their defeat to Mumbai in the first qualifier by stopping Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier. Hence will want to avenge their defeat. On the other hand, Mumbai, who have beaten Chennai in the league stage and the playoffs this season, wants to prove that they deserve to be the champions this year.
The battle may well be a clash for dominance between Chennai’s strong spin attack versus Mumbai’s powerful batting line up. It all depends on whether the stars in both the team perform to the role expected off them.
Watch out for Mumbai’s Suryakumar Yadav, the hero of the first qualifier win over Chennai, accurate pacer Jasprit Bumrah and the dangerous hard hitting skipper Sharma.
From Chennai look out for striker bowler Imran Tahir, the aggressive opener Faf Du Plessis and the ever green skipper Dhoni.
Will Chennai defend their title or can Mumbai emerge the winner like they did in 2017?