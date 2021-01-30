Bangla Tigers captain Andre Fletcher (left) and Jonathon Charles cross over for a single during their chase at the Abu Dhabi T10 on Saturday. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: Reigning champions Maratha Arabians succumbed to their second defeat in three matches at the Abu Dhabi T10 League when they were upset by a spirited Bangla Tigers by six wickets on the first match of Day III at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing down a competitive total of 103, Bangla captain Andre Fletcher topscored with 31 as they chased down the target with two overs to spare to log in their first points in the tournament. Fletcher and Jonathon Charles (23 off 11 balls, 2 x 4, 2 x 6) started their chase on a strong note till the latter fell in the third over.

The Tigers kept up their momentum despite losing three more wickets, but valuable contributions from Afif Hussain (22) and Chirag Suri (19) took them over the line.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez (61 off 30 balls) and UAE wicketkeeper-batsman Abdul Shakoor-Bangash (34 off 30 balls) raised 103 off their allotted overs, but it seemed 10-15 runs short of a par score. This was the big-hitting Shakoor’s second big knock on the trot following his breezy 73 in the first match of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi T10 on Saturday announced Alubond, a major producer of metal composite panel brand, as the title sponsor of the tournament. Alubond, a global brand with a worldwide network of over 100 countries and manufacturing facilities in six countries bagged the deal US$1 million (Dh3.67 million).

Announcing the partnership, Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of Abu Dhabi T10, said, “We are delighted to have a world-renowned brand as the title sponsor of Abu Dhabi T10 which reflects the growing popularity of the tournament worldwide. Abu Dhabi T10 will be a perfect platform with broadcast in five continents for Alubond to reach out extensively as Alubond has an equally spread network in more than 100 countries around the world.”

Adnan Ul Mulk, Vice-Chairman of Alubond, said, “We have earlier been associated with the sponsorship of ITP tennis tournaments in Europe and as principal partners of Abu Dhabi T10. In its fourth season, it is indeed a great pleasure for us to be associated with the tournament as the title sponsors. Cricket is a sport of mass especially in this region and we are happy to be reaching out to all the cricket fans while we join them to enjoy the spectacular action-packed tournament.”