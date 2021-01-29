Delhi Bulls thrashed Abu Dhabi T10 defending champions Maratha Arabians Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Delhi Bulls notched up their second successive victory by registering an emphatic nine-wicket win in just five overs over defending champions Maratha Arabians in the second match of the second day of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The Bulls charged to an easy victory after restricting Arabians to just 87-3. Opener Evin Lewis hit a belligerent unbeaten 55 runs off just 16 balls with seven sixes and two boundaries. Ravi Bopara remained unbeaten on 28 runs as they won with 30 balls to spare.

Delhi won the toss and elected to field. The Arabians got off to a shocking start when their opener Abdul Shakoor, who was the hero of their first match over Northern Warriors on the opening day, was out for a duck. Going for a big hit off Amad Butt, Shakoor edged to the wicketkeeper.

The second over too saw Arabians losing another wicket when Laurie Evans, hoping to clear the long on, landed up being caught by Mohammad Nabi for 11.

Amad Butt bowled a tight third over giving away just six runs. In the fourth over, Arabians lost another wicket when experienced Mohammad Hafeez hit Ali Khan to Nabi at midwicket for 5.

At the half way stage, Maratha were struggling for runs at 41 for 3. Skipper Mosaddek Hossain and opener Javed Ahmadi tried their best to force the pace. Hossain played a lovely straight drive to the boundary off Dwayne Bravo.

Runs were still hard to come with Kasif Daud bowling a brilliant seventh over giving away just four runs. Though Ahmadi and Hossain hit Bravo for boundaries in the eighth over, their team’s chances of a total over 100 runs began to sink.

In the ninth over Ahmadi got run out off a direct throw from Ali Khan for 24. Edwards, who bowled the last over, gave away just five runs to restrict Maratha to a small target. Butt who gave away just seven runs from his two overs and took one wicket, stood out as the best among the bowlers.

Chasing a run rate of just 8.70, Bulls’ opener Rahmanullah flicked Yamin Ahmadzai into the hands of Muktar Ali at deep square leg off the second ball of the first over. Ravi Bopara, who joined Evin Lewis, hit Sompal Kamin for three consecutive boundaries in the second over to pick 17 runs off that over.

India’s veteran leg spinner Pravin Tambe was introduced in the third over but Lewis picked two successive boundaries. The partnership between Bopara and Lewis got stronger with their pair picking 15 runs off Sohag Gazi’s fourth over. Lewis hit Muktar Ali for four sixes to take 33 runs off that over and ensure Bulls’ victory in just five overs.

