Dubai: Suresh Raina is taking two things seriously ahead of next month’s IPL in the UAE – his daily workouts and his little daughter’s treats!
Raina may have recently retired from international cricket along with MS Dhoni but the CSK’s ‘Chinna Thala’ (deputy leader) is certainly not quite finished with the world’s richest cricket league.
When he is not sharing domestic duties with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary in taking care of his internet celebrity daughter, Gracia and his four-month-old son Rio, Raina is hard at work toning his physique as he has shown in several videos posted on his twitter handle @ImRaina.
And with the famous Dubai skyline and the iconic Burj Khalifa overlooking his hotel window, Raina could not have asked for a better ‘room with a view’ as he acknowled in his latest tweets – ‘Pursuing perfection with a perfect view! #WhistlePodu @Jagadeesan_200
“The World is but a gym for #ChinnaThala, @ImRaina says another post.
But it’s the post that he out out on his adorable daughter, Garcia, that has stolen the hearts are cricket fans world over.‘Distances don’t matter. Chinna Thala ensures lil Gracia gets the best of desserts! #Yellove #WhistlePodu says Raina’s message that accompanies a beautiful pic of little Garcia enjoying her desert.
Watch out teams, Raina is in the best possible frame of mind to make his presence felt at IPL 2020 in UAE.