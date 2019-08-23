India’s Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot square of the wicket on the first day of the first Test against the West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua. Image Credit: AP

North Sound, Antigua: The last time Ajinkya Rahane scored a century in international cricket was over two years back but the India test vice-captain says the drought does not concern him as long as he is contributing for his side.

The middle-order batsman was dismissed after a gritty 81 in the opening Test against West Indies in Antigua on Thursday, the sixth time he had gone past a half-century in the format since scoring 132 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in August, 2017.

Rahane, 31, fell short of the three-figure mark again when he was bowled by paceman Shannon Gabriel, via an inside edge, but not before he had resurrected the world’s top-ranked test side from a precarious 25-3.

“I knew this question will come, I was ready,” Rahane said after a brief laugh when he was asked about missing out on a hundred again.

“As long as I am contributing for my team, that’s what matters. Yes, I was thinking about my hundred but the situation we were in was tricky. I am not too worried or concerned about my hundred as that will come automatically.

“As long as I am at the crease, I am thinking about my team, I am not a selfish guy. I thought 81 on that wicket was really crucial and we are in a decent position.” Rahane’s innings helped India steady the ship with the right-handed batsman adding 68 for the fourth wicket with opener K.L. Rahul and another 82 for the next with Hanuma Vihari to help the touring side reach 203-6 on the rain-truncated day.

He had missed out from India’s World Cup squad and used the time for a stint with English County Championship side Hampshire.

With India playing their first test in over seven months, the Hampshire stint was helpful, Rahane said.

“That was a good thing for me because I took the decision when I got to know that I was not in the World Cup squad,” Rahane said. “I wanted to make use of the two months and I thought the county stint helped me a lot.

“I was focusing on my batting, few areas to work on basically. When you play with Dukes ball in England you got to play close to your body.