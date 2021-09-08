Kolkata: India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, aka ‘Gabbar,’ and Ayesha Mukherji have divorced after eight years of marriage, his wife confirmed on social media late on Tuesday.
Ayesha, who hails from Melbourne and a kickboxer, said in a lengthy Instagram post that she is now a two-time divorcee. The two got married in 2012 and Ayesha has a son, Zoravar from her earlier relationship.
Dhawan, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the Delhi Capitals team ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021, is yet to comment on the issue. A senior member of the Indian team, especially in the limited overs formats, Dhawan made his ODI debut in 2010 and played his first Test for India in 2013, scoring a whirlwind century on debut against Australia. His T20I debut came in 2011. The Delhi-based cricketer, now 35, has so far played 145 ODIs, 68 T20Is and 34 Tests for India.
He recently captained a young India side during their white ball tour of Sri Lanka with regular captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma tied up in England for the Test series.
While he led them to a 2-1 series win in the ODIs, the Indian team was hit with a Covid crisis, and eventually ended up losing the T20I series by the same margin.divorce