Summit clash against neighbours to be held at the Senwes Park on Sunday

Much will depend on Yashasvi Jaiswal as India chase a fifth title against Bangladesh in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, February 9. Image Credit: PTI

Potchefstroom: (IANS) India will aim to win a record-extending fifth Under-19 World Cup title when they take on Bangladesh in the summit clash at the Senwes Park, on Sunday.

Defending champions India have been dominant so far in all the matches of the tournament. They have beaten Sri Lanka, Japan, New Zealand, Australia and Pakistan on their way to the final.

The Indian colts have won 11 consecutive matches at the age-level competition since their defeat against West Indies in the final of the 2016 edition.

All the departments of the Priyam Garg-led side has performed. In opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, India have the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

Jaiswal, who has an inspirational story, has collected 312 runs at an astonishing average of 156 so far in the World Cup. In fact, he has been dismissed just twice in five innings.

His century against Pakistan in the semi-final powered the Indian colts into their seventh final.

Potent bowling

In the bowling department, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Atharva Ankolekar and Akash Singh all have contributed at vital times for the team, making this India team a potent unit.

However, they cannot afford to take Bangladesh lightly who would be eager to win their maiden World Cup title.

Before the start of the tournament, captain Akbar Ali had made a bold prediction that they could lift the trophy and Bangladesh are just a step away from doing that.

However, against this Indian team, they will have to bring out their ‘A’ game and make sure they cash in on all the chances which the boys in blue would be providing them in the finale.

In the last edition, Bangladesh crashed out in the semi-finals. However, Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s hundred against New Zealand made sure they go one step further in their dream to achieve an elusive silverware.

Squads: India: Priyam Garg (c), Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vidyadhar Patil, Tilak Varma, Shubhang Hegde, Divyansh Saxena, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra, Kumar Kushagra.