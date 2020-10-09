Ravi Shastri is launching his own male grooming products range Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: India coach and former cricketer Ravi Shastri has turned into an entrepreneur with the launch of a male grooming and hygiene products line ‘23 Yards’.

Shastri has partnered with personal care manufacturer Ador Multiproducts, which will help create grooming products, including beard oils, face wash, body wash, aftershave, deodorant and hand sanitisers for a target group aged 25 to 40.

Shastri will own 49 per cent in the venture, while Ador will hold the remainder 51 per cent.

The 23 Yards products enter India’s competitive yet growing male grooming market, that is projected to touch $5.5 billion (Dh20.18 billion) by 2021.

The Indian market is loaded with brands from established FMCG firms as well as start-ups. Marico’s Set Wet, P & G’s Gillette and RB India Veet compete with start-ups such as Beardo, The Bombay Shaving Company and The Man Company.

Shastri’s brand is expected to enter the mid-segment market while riding on claims that most ingredients are ethically sourced and the composition is chemical free/toxin-free.

Starting at Dh10, the products will be retailed through the brand’s own e-commerce platform 23Yards.in and SublimeLife.in as well as marketplaces such as Flipkart, Amazon and Nykaa. The brand will be promoted through an extensive digital campaign featuring Shastri as well as influencers across social media platforms.

Shastri, who is still in India, is set to fly into Dubai before the end of this month where along with others he will quarantine himself for India’s tour of Australia, where India are scheduled to play four Test matches, three ODIs and three T20s.

In 2014, Shastri became the director of the Indian cricket team for a period of eight months from India’s tour of England until the 2015 ICC World Cup. On July 13, 2017, he was appointed as the head coach of Indian cricket team and then reappointed two years later for a second coaching stint until the end of the 2021 T2O World Cup in India.

In April 2019, Shastri took on the role of a Corporate Ambassador for Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) in an attempt to woo the Indian business community to invest in the Northern part of the UAE.