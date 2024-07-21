Dambulla: Team India continued their winning run in the Women’s Asia Cup as an all-round performance helped them secure a 78-run win over the UAE in their Group A match at Dambulla on Sunday.

India are on top of Group A table with two wins in two matches. UAE are at the bottom, having lost both of their matches.

In the run-chase, UAE were off to a slow start as they struggled against pacers Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar.

They lost Theertha Satish (4), Rinitha Rajith (7) and Samaira Dharnidharka (5) early and it was difficult for them to recover from that stage.

UAE skipper Esha Oza showed some intent and put on a 40-run stand for the fourth wicket with Kavisha Egodage before Oza succumbed for 38 in 36 balls. But wickets kept tumbling at the other end as Egodage remained unbeaten on 40 from 30 balls with UAE mustering only 123 for 7 in 20 overs.

Deepti Sharma (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

Earlier, put to bat first, Indian openers took the aggressive route as they piled runs at ease. Egodage gave the UAE the first breakthrough, removing Mandhana for 13.

But the other opener Shafali Varma continued her onslaught as she hammered 37 from just 18 balls that consisted of five boundaries and a six.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a fine 66 off 47 deliveries studded with seven fours and a six while wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh powered to brilliant unbeaten 64 off only 29 balls including 12 boundaries and a six as UAE achieved 201 for five in 20 overs.