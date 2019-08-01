Image of MS Dhoni signing bat in south Kashmir goes viral

Dhoni has taken a 2-month break from the Indian team and is currently with the Indian Army

New Delhi: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has kicked-off his stint with the Territorial Army and an image of the the 38-year-old has gone viral on social media in which he is seen signing a cricket bat for one of the soldiers.

Dhoni has taken a two-month break from the Indian team and is currently with the 106 TA Battalion (Para) of the Indian Army. The unit is deployed in south Kashmir region as part of Victor Force and the stumper is expected to be with them till August 15.

Earlier, images of Dhoni, was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011, travelling to Srinagar with one of his manager in a flight was also widely circulated across various social media platforms.

"Lt. Col Dhoni arrived here today and has joined his unit," one of the officials had said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that Dhoni had completed his basic training and expressed faith that the cricketer would perform all his duties.