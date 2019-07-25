The idea was in the pipeline for a while, sources say

Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a visit to the Indian border near Jammu in the early days of his career. Image Credit: EPA

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni has begun his two-month training with Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment. On Wednesday, Dhoni joined a battalion, which has its headquarters in Bengaluru.

Sources in the know of developments said the plan was in the pipeline for a while. “Just like Dhoni has been one of the greatest servants of Indian cricket, his love for the armed forces is also wellknown. This idea that he would go and spend time with his regiment was in the pipeline for a while but it took a backseat due to his cricketing commitments.

“This will also help increase awareness among the youth about the armed forces and that is what Dhoni wants,” the source said.

The 38-year-old holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

The honour was accorded to him by the Indian Army in 2011. Dhoni was given this honour along with Abhinav Bindra and Deepak Rao.

In 2015, the Ranchi lad became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in the Agra training camp.

Earlier, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman had made himself unavailable for the West Indies tour where India will be playing three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches beginning August 3.