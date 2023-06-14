Dubai: The inaugural edition of the DP World ILT20 made great waves around the world as Gulf Giants lifted the glittering trophy in February at the Dubai International Stadium.
According to a research report by one of the leading global sports, sponsorship and entertainment research companies YouGov Sport, the DP World ILT20 Season 1 was the second most-watched league in India. The DP World ILT20 gained a reach of 255.4 million fans in India, while the TV ratings and reach numbers for the league were 0.19. The DP World ILT20 2023 edition also made a mark globally with highly impressive numbers of 367 million worldwide unique viewership through Zee’s linear and digital platforms.
Quality cricket
General Secretary ECB Mubashshir Usmani said: “We are delighted with our broadcast numbers for the inaugural season. The DP World ILT20 made waves around the world including India. The support that the league got speaks volumes about the quality of cricket that the inaugural DP World ILT20 provided to the fans. We are fully focused on making the second season bigger and better. The DP World ILT20 is here to stay and we have no doubt that with the support of the franchises, our broadcast partners Zee and all our other stakeholders, the league will gain more popularity.”
Zee President Business Rahul Johri: “The DP World ILT20 season one has been a phenomenal success in India and across the world. It was watched by over 250 million viewers on linear television and digital platforms, making it the second most-watched T20 cricket league in the world.”
Exceptional success
Managing Director YouGov Sport India Joseph Eapen: “We, YouGov Sport, the trusted official media evaluation supplier to a wide range of cricket leagues globally, possess comprehensive insights into the crucial success parameters of these leagues. In this regard, DP World ILT20 has proven to be an exceptional success story right from its inaugural season, which is truly commendable. Notably, DP World ILT20 has achieved a remarkable reach of over 367m unique viewers globally of which more than 250 viewers are from India.”
There is more to come as the DP World ILT2o is set to return with the second edition of the tournament from January 13 2024. A series of exciting announcements are set to begin soon as the teams prepare for the players’ retention process, while lining up potential new recruits from UAE.