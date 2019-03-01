When Yasir Shah clean bowled Livingstone too for 38, the match began to head towards an exciting finish. Off the last five overs, Karachi needed 37 runs with four wickets in hand. David Wiese picked the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan for 2 in the 16th over. With 25 runs needed off the last 18 balls, skipper Imad Wasim hit Aizaz Cheema for a boundary, Iftikhar too maintained the run flow and reduced the requires runs to eight off the last 12 balls and just two runs off the final over. Iftikhar Ahmad through and unbeaten 33 and Imad Wasim through his unconquered 19 ushered the team to victory with five balls to spare.