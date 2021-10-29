Pollard will want Caribbean big-hitters to fire against Mahmudullah’s Bangla Tigers

Bangladesh's captain Mahmudullah (left) shakes hands with West Indies' Evin Lewis before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. Image Credit: AFP

West Indies clash with Bangladesh in a Group 1 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams are seeking their first win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Who will succeed? To find out, follow the updates here.

Live score here

02:07PM



1 over - WI 4/0

Chris Gayle gets the West Indies away. Evin Lewis is with him as they take on Mehdi Hasan's off-breaks 4/0 in 1 overs

02:03PM



Great support...

A huge Bangladesh crowd has turned up at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The atmosphere is electric and the cheers are deafening. Enough incentive for Mahmudullah's boys to turn it on.

01:59PM



Tactical changes...

West Indies have dropped leggie Hayden Walsh and opener Lendl Simmons, and made way for allrounders Jason Holder and Roston Chase.

West Indies' players stand during the national anthem before the start of their match against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

Bangladesh have replaced Nurul, Nasum with Soumya and Taskin. After two losses, captain Mahmudullah will be hoping to turn around the team's fortunes

Bangladesh's players stand during the national anthem before the start of the match.

01:56PM



The teams

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (capt), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

01:50PM



Bangladesh win toss, elect to field

Welcome to Match 23 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

West Indies takes on Bangladesh in a Group 1 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field. They have lost both the matches they batted first. They must be hoping to restrict the misfiring West Indies batting and chase down the target.

West Indies and Bangladesh chase first win in Sharjah

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Defending champions West Indies are pursuing an elusive first win in their third ICC Men’s T20 World Cup game. An unlikely scenario for two-time winners. The batting has been misfiring for the Caribbean maestros, and skipper Kieron Pollard will want his big-hitters to come good in the Group 1 tie at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. In the absence of good totals, West Indian bowling has suffered from a lack of pressure on the rival batsmen.

West Indies' skipper Kieron Pollard will want his big-hitters to come good in the Group 1 tie against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. Image Credit: AP

Bangladesh have come through the qualifiers, suffering only one loss. But their performance hasn’t soared in the Super 12s, losing to Sri Lanka and England. The batting has been tardy, and the bowling isn’t sharp either. Captain Mahmudullah is seeking an improved display against the West Indies, or the Bangla Tigers would head to the exit.