A revised target after more rain

Madhevere gives Zimbabwe a challenging total

Wessly Madhevere stood up to be counted to give Zimbabwe a challenging total in the nine-over match, which began after a long rain delay in Hobart on Monday. Zimbabwe finished their innings at 79 for four, thanks mainly due to a 60-run partnership between Madhevere and Milton Shumba (18).

The two got into the act after losing almost all of their main batters with Sean Williams being the last to get run out, which reduced them to 19 for four. But the 22-year-old Madhevere used all his experience to give Zimbabwe innings the momentum, that was missing since the start of the innings.

The right-hander stood up to be counted when the chips were down and played some brilliant cricketing shots to score 17 off Kagiso Rabada. The last over had a bit of a bonus with a four leg bye and a five penalty runs and another extra delivery after ball hit the gloves thrown down by Quinton de Kock.

But the South African wicketkeeper made amends to pull off a stunning catch off the final ball to cap an impressive day where he took another tough one to dismiss Zimbabwe’s top run-scorer Sikandar Raza.

Lungi Ngidi claimed two wickets in his two overs while Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje took one each. South Africa should be able to chase the target and keep their record clean as the Proteas have not lost a Twenty20 match to Zimbabwe yet. But the target will give Zimbabweans something to fight.

Zimbabwe losing wickets like nine pins

Zimbabwe’s innings is falling apart due to the reduction in overs. After four overs Zimbabwe have lost four wickets, including skipper Craig Ervine, dependable Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams. South African bowlers have showed their superiority in handling tough situations by not giving too much width to the batters and pulling their length behind a shade. After four overs, Zimbabwe are 19/4.

Nine-over match begins

Kagiso Rabada keeps the Zimbabwe batters hopping and guessing as the nine-over contest begins under cloudy conditions. The slippery ground conditions will be making it difficult for both teams, more so for the Zimbabwe batters, as the ball could stop and move a bit more. Four bowlers are allowed to bowl a maximum of two overs. After one over, Zimbabwe are 4/0.

Covers have come off and start of match looks imminent

The covers are coming off after the rains stopped and the players are coming on to the field. The game should start anytime soon but it remains to be seen how many overs have been lost. Still, a truncated game is better than a washout.

Rain keeps teams indoors

The drizzle has now become heavier which is keeping the match on hold. If it continues for a little longer, then the teams will start losing overs. The umpires and fans are hoping that the action begins soon.

Groundmen bring the covers on as rain delays the start of the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Image Credit: AFP

Zimbabwe win the toss, will bat first

Zimbabwe win toss and elect to bat against South Africa. Craig Ervine has retained the same squad that defeated Scotland in the Group B qualifiers. A slight drizzle has delayed the start of the Group 1 game in Hobarat. The teams have returned to the dugout after the national anthems.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: 1 Regis Chakabva (wk), 2 Craig Ervine (capt.), 3 Wessly Madhevere, 4 Sean Williams, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Milton Shumba, 7 Ryan Burl, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Tendai Chatara, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani.

South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (capt.), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Lungi Ngidi.

Proteas hold a clear advantage over resurgent Zimbabwe in Group 2 contest

A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor

Dubai: South Africa will be fancying their chances to make the semi-finals in a relatively easier group and, to achieve that, the Proteas will be keen to get off to a winning start in the Twenty20 World Cup against African neighbours Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday.

The Group A match will be held on the same pitch that saw Bangladesh beat Netherlands that has a good bounce and pace, which should help the famed pace South African bowlers, led by Kagiso Rabada, who will enjoy bowling on the surface. Proteas batters Quinton de Kock and David Miller lead the team’s assault, while de Kock will fire the opening salvo, Miller will provide the finishing touches.