Big upset

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run in last ball thriller.

Zimbabwe bowlers turn up the heat on Pakistan

Pakistan batters are struggling against the spin of Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza. They are 94/6 in 15.2 overs, and a win is only 34 runs away. But they seem to make heavy weather of it. Pakistan’s best batter on the day Shan Masood (44 off 38) has been dismissed, which means there are no specialist batters. Masood had earlier had added 52 with Shadab Khan for the fourth wicket to haul Pakistan back into the game. A tight finish ahead.

Out

Stunning stumping by wicketkeeper Chakabva has sent set batman Shan Masood back to pavilion on 44 to leave Pakistan in trouble. Raza bowled a wide ball down the leg side and Shan Masood lost balance while trying to flick it to leg side. Superb bowling by Raza. Nawaz and Mohammed Waseem are at the crease as Pakistan still need 32 in 25 balls with four wickets in hand. Raza completed super spell of 3-25 in four overs.

Who is Sikandar Raza?

Did you know that Zimbabwe ace all-rounder Sikandar Raza is originally from Pakistan? He was born in Sialkot in the Punjab province of Pakistan, wanted to be a pilot, but could not make through the tests. Sikandar studied in Glasgow where he picked up cricket as a semi-professional. He moved to Zimbabwe, where his parents had lived since 2002, and he made his first-class debut in 2007. In May 2013, he made his international debut for Zimbabwe, in the first ODI against Bangladesh. Four months later, he made his Test debut too, against Pakistan in Harare. He has been a key player in Zimbabwe's journey to the T20 World Cup. He tore through Pakistan batting today.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza struck vital blows against Pakistan, his country of birth. Image Credit: Courtesy: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter

Double blow for Pakistan

Zimbabwe get two wickets in two balls. First Pakistan lost their fourth wicket and this time Shaddab Khan (17 off 14 balls) caught at long on to Raza. Shaddab hit six off Raza over long-on and tried to hit another one, but did not get enough power to clear the long boundary. Then, Haider Ali was trapped LBW by ace spinner Raza, was on a hat-trick, but Nawaz safely negotiated it. Pakistan are 88/5 in 14 overs.

Zimbabwe bowlers apply the brakes

The loss of three wickets seemed to have slowed down Pakistan, who are looking to consolidate. They are 54/3 in 10 overs as Zimbabwe bowlers have a stranglehold on the game. A win is only 74 runs away, but Pakistan cannot afford to lose another wicket too soon. There are enough overs, so patience is the key.

Pakistan batters need to put their heads down

Pakistan managed to score only 54-3 in 10 overs still requiring 77 runs in 60 balls. After sloppy start, losing three early wickets of out-of-form skipper Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Iftikhar, vice-captain Shaddab and left-hander Shan Masood are consolidating the innings. They need to stay at the crease to win this match and to avoid middle order batting crash if they want to stay alive in the World Cup. Zimbabwe blowers have been keeping it tight for Pakistani batters.

Pakistan lose openers in the powerplay

Pakistan have a wobble, having lost both their openers inside the powerplay in pursuit of Zimbabwe’s total of 130. Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have scored the bulk of the runs recently, so their dismissal is worrying. But Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed were in good touch on Sunday, and the two are at the crease. This partnership is crucial for Pakistan when Zimbabwe bowlers are keeping a tight lid on the scoring. Pakistan are 28/2 at the end of six overs.

Sloppy start by Pakistan in powerplay

Pakistan have lost two wickets and the openers have failed again today. Skipper Babar Azam got out for 4 off 9 balls, dismissed by a length ball around off stump , the leading edge flying straight to the fielder at point. Burl took a comfortable catch off Brad Evans. Muzarabani got Rizwan bowled with back of a length delivery around off. Rizwan inside-edged the ball that swung in on to his stumps. Iftikhar and Shan Masood are now trying to consolidate the innings to reach 130 target to win the match. Pakistan 28-2 in 6 overs.

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during the Group 2 clash against Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday. Image Credit: Courtesy: PCB Twitter

Midway summary: Pakistan bowlers lord over Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe batters flattered to deceive and finished with 130/8 against Pakistan. After a swift start by openers Wessly Madhevere (17) and Craig Ervine (20), Zimbabwe collapsed against Pakistan in a Group 2 game in Perth. At one point, four wickets fell in the space of six balls, and Zimbabwe never really recovered. Only Sean Williams (31) managed to resist for a while.

Pakistan’s fast bowlers were guilty of bowling too full early in the game, and the Zimbabwe openers feasted on it. Haris Rauf changed all that as he came and hit hard lengths, and Zimbabwe were soon in trouble. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan (3/23) teased out the middle order and Mohammad Wasim (4/24) to snuff out Zimbabwean hopes of a good total.

The total is well within Pakistan’s grasp, so long as they negotiate the powerplay with caution.

Pakistan make superb come back

Pakistan turned the game around in the 14th over when spinner Shadab Khan took two wickets in the last two balls of his four-over spell. Then Mohammed Wasim Jr, who is playing his first World Cup match, struck twice in two deliveries in the 15th over as Zimbabwe lost four wickets in six balls with without scoring a run. Outstanding spell by Wasim as finished with a four-wicket haul in his four overs for 24 runs. Harif Rauf bowled his best over bowling spell 1-12 in four overs. He was too hot for Zimbabwe batters. Shaheen Shah Afridi still has to get his rhythm back as he went without wicket in his second consecutive match since he came back after recovering from the knee injury. Pakistan bowling unit, with four pacers and two spinners, performed as expected against Zimbabwe and did not allow the batters to free their arms, except in the first four overs of the innings. Pakistan will chase a meagre total 130 runs 20 overs and they have plenty of batting to get it without any difficulty.

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan triggered Zimbabwe's collapse with two wickets in two balls. Image Credit: Courtesy: PCB Twitter

Zimbabwe batting collapses

After a brave breezy start, Zimbabwe's batters are collapsing against Pakistan. Leggie Shadab Khan broke Zimbabwe’s back after the early inroads from Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim. Khan produced a three-wicket burst, and Wasim returned to grab a couple more. Zimbabwe are struggling at 98/7 in 15 overs.

Pakistan strike back

Set batter Williams cleaned bowled by Shaddab as he was trying to play a reverse shot in the midwicket gape. Though Zimbabwe looks in trouble with main batters back in the pavilion, they still have Pakistani origin all rounder Sikandar Raza at the crease to get them to a competitive total. Zim. 95-4 in 14 overs

Sean Williams kept Zimbabwe scoreboard moving before being bowled by Shadab Khan. Image Credit: Courtesy: Zimbabwe Cricket

Zimbabwe innings crashing

Zimbabwe suffer a big crash after Williams wicket. They lose four wickets in six deliveries with no additional run. Zimbabwe, from 97 for 3 are 97-7, with Wasim on a hat-rick

Zimbabwe keep the scoreboard ticking

Pakistani pacers did not have ideal start to the innings with 14 runs in Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first over and 30 runs in three overs by Zimbabwe openers. Nevertheless, they came back in the game when their ace bowler Haris Rauf got the first wicket of Zimbabwe captain Ervine, who was looking dangerous at the crease. Then, Mohammed Wasim Jr struck in the fifth over and got Madhevere trapped in front. This slowed down the run rate for Zimbabwe and then they lost third wicket in the 10th over when Shaddab got the wicket of left-handed batter Shumba. Zimbabwe, however, are scoring at a rate of more than six runs an over and are 73-3 in 11 overs.

Pakistan bowlers push back Zimbabwe

It’s been a spirited performance from Zimbabwe batters, who seemed unfazed by the high-velocity attack. Pakistan’s fast bowlers struck back after the brisk start from Zimbabwe openers Wessly Madhevere (17) and Craig Ervine (20), who capitalised on the poor lengths from the bowlers. The introduction of Haris Rauf changed all that. He forced a top-edged pull from captain Ervine and Mohammad Wasim pinned Madhevere in front. That didn’t stop Milton Shumba and Sean Williams from playing positively before leggie Shadab Khan forced a return catch from Shumba. Zimbabwe are 67/3 in 10 overs, after 47/2 in 6 overs.

Out

Left-handed Shumba caught and bowled by Shaddab. A soft dismissal as Shumba, who was trying to accelerate the run-rate, could not read the Shaddab's spin and edged it while trying to play towards long on. Zimbabwe are 64-3 in 10th over.

Pakistan's double strike pegs back Zimbabwe

End of the powerplay. Pakistan bowlers struck in the fifth and sixth overs after a superb start by Zimbabwe openers. Pakistani pacers failed to get an early breakthrough on a wicket, which hardly offered any movement with the new ball. The change in the bowling attack earned them success as Haris Rauf and Mohammed Waseem started bowling short deliveries giving a hard time to the batters.

Both Zimbabwe openers Madhevere and Ervine played some delightful shots in the powerplay. But both got inside the first six overs. Pakistan is playing four fast bowlers and spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

OUT

Second wicket down. Madhevere declared out LBW by the third empire, Mohammed Waseem Jr took his first wicket in t the sixth over. Zimbabwe 27-2. Pressure on Zimabwae team after good start.

OUT

Out, Harif Rauf struck. Zimbawe captain Ervine, 19, who played some delightful shots back in the bavilion. He edged Haris's short ball and Mohammed Waseem Jr took a comfortable catch. Zimbabwe 45/1 in five overs

Shaheen opens Pakistan bowling

Pakistan ready to take on Zimbabwe looking to bounce back to register their first victory in the Australia T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat at Perth cricket ground. The two teams are facing each other in a T20 World Cup for the very first time. Going by the record, Pakistan have lost only one of the 17 T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe last year. Pakistan made one change as out of form Asif Ali was replaced with pacer Mohammed Wasim

Shaheen Shah Afridi with the new ball for Pakistan. Zimbabwe openers are Wessly Madhevere and Craig Ervine. Here they go.

Zimbabwe win the toss and elect to field

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan. Both teams have made one change each. Pakistan have dropped Asif Ali and brought in Mohammad Wasim Jr while Zimbabwe have brought in Brad Evans for Tendai Chatara.

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine (captain), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, 8 Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Preview: Pakistan seek full points from Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe will face the full fury of Pakistan who will look to pick up full points in the game in Perth today (October 27). After the loss to India, Pakistan will want to bounce ahead of the scramble for the semifinals. They have a strong bowling and batting strengths to quell the Zimbabwean challenge.

Given the help for fast bowlers, Pakistan are likely to field a four-man pace attack with a batsman making way for a pacer. The form of Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed against India will give Pakistan the confidence to take that route