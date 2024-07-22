London: Charlie Cassell broke the record for the best bowling figures by a men’s One-day International debutant as he took seven wickets for 21 runs during Scotland’s eight-wicket rout of Oman in Dundee on Monday.

Pace bowler Cassell surpassed the six for 16 that Kagiso Rabada took for South Africa on his ODI bow against Bangladesh in 2015.

Oman were 49-2 in the Cricket World Cup League 2 clash at Forthill when Cassell was introduced in the 12th over.

He made a stunning impact, taking wickets with his first two deliveries and another with his fourth en route to a triple-wicket maiden.

He would go on to add four more scalps, passing Rabada and West Indies’ paceman Fidel Edwards as the only players to take six wickets on ODI debut, as the visitors were skittled for just 91 in 21.4 overs.