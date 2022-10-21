I expect Australia to win because they are a good side and are familiar with the conditions. Moreover, they have players for all crises.
Take a look at the team. David Warner and Adam Finch make a formidable opening pair. Mitch Marsh, who follows them, steered the Aussies to the title in the UAE last year. Allrounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are the envy of many sides. The new man Tim David and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will take care of the late-order thrust.
The bowling also is in good hands, with Mitchell Starc leading the pack. Josh Hazlewood is perhaps the best T20 bowler in the world. Then there’s Pat Cummins. Spin is a bit thin, although leggie Adam Zampa is a doughty customer.
Only England have a better side. But Australians are tough to beat in their backyard. Not just that. Finch has a team which will always find a way to win, no matter the crisis. Remember, they were not favourites last year when they stormed to victory.
India and Pakistan should round off the semifinal lineup. India’s bowling is a worry, while Pakistan’s middle order has been a concern. The two don’t have the power to beat back the challenge of Australia and England.
So Australia should retain their title. That will break the jinx of the hosts and holders not winning the cup.