Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh bowled a tight final over as India downed Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-affected game in Adelaide that went to the last ball. The win helped India move closer to the semifinals, which can be cemented with a win against Zimbabwe in their final Group 2 match on Sunday. After scoring 184/6 in 20 overs, India pegged back Bangladesh who floundered in their chase of the revised target of 151 in 16 overs and finished 145/6.

India pull off a thrilling win over Bangladesh, winning by 5 runs to strengthen semi-final chances.

20 runs needed off last over

After a bit of a clubbing in the first three balls, when Taskin scored a four and six, Hardik Pandya made a good comeback by limiting the damage to just 11 runs off the over. Now Bangladesh need 20 runs off the last six balls. Arhdeep is bowling the final over. Bangladesh are 131/6.

Thrilling final two overs

Arshdeep proves a bit costly in this over, conceding 12 runs. Still, it is short of required run rate. This is the last recognised batting pair for Bangladesh and will not be able to take undue risk. Bangladesh need 31 in 12 balls.

Twin strike by Pandya push Bangladesh deeper

Twin-strike by Hardik Pandya ensured that the Bangladesh chase has unravelled. They have lost four wickets in 12 balls scoring just nine runs. After 13 overs, Bangladesh are 108 for six, needing 39 runs off 17 balls.

Shakib goes as Arshdeep gets two in one over

Bangladesh are losing their way in their chase. The experienced Shakib Al Hasan exits while trying another big shot and Arshdeep gets his second wicket of the over. He gave away only two runs in that over. Bangladesh are 101/4 in 12 overs, needing 50 from 24.

Runs and wicket, it’s all happening

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan is keeping Bangladesh in the chase. The left-hander managed to hit two fours off Ashwin, giving his 11 runs from that over. But the young Afif tried to emulate his captain and tried to loft Arshdeep over the long off, only to sky the ball which Suryakumar Yadav gleefully caught. After 11.1 overs, Bangladesh are 99 for three.

India pull back rampaging Bangladesh

Two wickets of the well-set batters, Shanto and Das, have brought the scoring rate down. Finding the boundaries on a rain-affected wicket and with a wet ball will be difficult for Shakib and Afif as they try to maintain the run rate. After 10 overs, Bangladesh are 88 for two, needing another 63 in six overs. The next few overs will determine the way the match will progress.

India get the breakthrough

Big wicket for India. They have got rid of the dangerous Litton Das, who lost his footing while going for a second run and was run out off a direct hit from Rahul from deep midwicket. This may create panic among Bangladesh batters, and it is what India will want after resumption.

Teams return after rain interruption

The covers have come off and match is set to resume in another five minutes, bringing a huge sigh of relief to the Indian fans. Four overs have been lost due to rains and the revised target for Bangladesh is 151 in 16 overs. The break will be a blessing for India as it has already halted Das’ flow and India need to make the most of it to get his wicket early on resumption. Now Bangladesh need 85 in 54 balls.

Rains stops play

Rain is holding up play, though the intensity has come down after the initial few minutes. Bangladesh are way ahead in their run rate under Duckworth and Lewis Method, thanks to Litton Das’ swashbuckling knock. Dinesh Karthik had dropped a catch when Das was on 27. The rain break should give India time to regroup. After 7 overs, Bangladesh are 66 no loss.

Das reaches second fastest 50 in this World Cup

Litton Das raced to his half-century in 21 balls. The opener has now put Bangladesh firmly in the chase and if he continues for a few overs, Das could take the match away from India. His knock produced the second-fasted 50 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh off to brisk start

Bangladesh openers have put the chase on track, scoring 35 in the first four overs. They were severe on Arshdeep Singh and a couple of dropped chances didn't help India. The advent of Mohammad Shami has altered the momentum.

Midway summary: Kohli helps India post a winning total

The wickets of Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel hampered India’s progress in the final four overs, but Kohli made up for that with some brilliant batting. Kohli found an ally in Ravichandran Ashwin and the duo took full advantage of the inexperience of Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful to score 27 in two overs and take India to 184 for six in 20 overs. It’s going to be difficult for Bangladesh to surpass the target. Kohli remained unbeaten on 64, a third time in this World Cup, while Ashwin scored 13 (6).

Kohli reaches third half-century

Virat Kohli continues his impressive run in the World Cup, scoring his third half-century in his fourth game so far. The star batter reached his 50 in 37 balls, improving the scoring rate after the exit of Hardik Pandya, who was run out against the run of play. So did Dinesh Karthik. Kohli continues to lord over Adelaide where he got his first Test century. After 17 overs, India are 150 for five.

Surya exits as Kohli steps up scoring

The wily Shakib Al Hasan gets rid of the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav, after hitting 14 runs in the previous over. His 16-ball cameo ends after scoring 30. The Indian batting is entering the crucial last five overs with all experienced bowlers finishing their quota. Only Mustafizur has one over. It looks like a bad ploy. After 15 overs, India are 130/3, Kohli on 40 (31).

Indian total crosses 100

Suryakumar Yadav has begun from where he left off against South Africa, playing his trademark shots, while Kohli is happy to play the second fiddle in the partnership. Though SKY survived a very difficult chance off Shakib Al Hasan, the in-form batter refuses to alter his approach. After 12 overs, India are 101 for two, and look to score around 200.

Rahul falls after scoring a half-century

Rahul has hit back at his critics with a quickfire half-century (31 balls) only to lose his wicket the next ball. Virat Kohli has clicked into top gear at his favourite hunting ground, the Adelaide Oval. The star Indian batter has now become the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup, surpassing Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, who has scored 1,016 in 31 innings. Kohli overtook him in 23 innings. Bangladesh's decision to complete Taskin’s four-over spell, a very tidy one, will hurt Bangladesh in the final stages. India are 78/2 in 9.2 overs.

Bangladesh bowlers vindicate skipper's decision

Bangladesh bowlers have not given much away and seemed to have vindicated their captain’s decision to bowl first. Taskin, Bangladesh’s trump card, has bowled three and Mustafizur has delivered one. With powerplay gone, the floodgates are likely to open when the spinners come into play. After six overs, India are 37/1, Rahul on 21 (10) and Kohli on 13 (9).

Rohit Sharma departs early

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud makes amends for the dropped chance at the square-leg boundary off Rohit Sharma. The pacer returns in the next over to dismiss the Indian captain with his second delivery. A huge relief for the 23-year-old playing his 10th Twenty20 International. Bangladesh pacers, Taskin in particular, have been troubling both Rohit and Rahul with pace and swing. Virat Kohli is greeted with a huge roar from the fans. Rahul is slowly getting his timing back and has started to play positively in the company of Kohli. After 4 overs, India are 22/1.

Cautious start by Indian openers

A quiet start for India. The early movement with the new ball due to the slight cloud cover, coupled with the extra bounce, have forced Rahul and Rohit to be watchful in the initial overs. It’s the right approach considering the conditions. After the two overs, India are 10/0.

Bangladesh win toss and elect to field

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan wins the toss and elects to bowl first on a bouncy and fast pitch under blustery conditions. Though the threat of rain has abated, cold weather could pose plenty of problems for the South Asian teams, who are more accustomed to warmer climes. Batting first should suit India as they will be playing on the same wicket that saw the Netherlands take on Zimbabwe. Both Bangladesh and India have made one change each. Opener Soumya Sarkar is replaced by Shoriful Islam while India bring back Axar Patel in place of Deepak Hooda.

Preview: India are favoured to beat Bangladesh

