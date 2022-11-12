Have England and Pakistan won the T20 Cup in the past?

Paul Collingwood led England to victory in 2010, but Eoin Morgan’s team lost the 2016 final to West Indies, where Carlos Brathwaite’s four sixes in a row off Ben Stokes’s final over turned a looming defeat into victory. Pakistan, who lost the inaugural 2007 final to India, won in 2009, beating England. So, Sunday is a chance for England to avenge that loss.

How did England enter the final?

After beating Afghanistan, England suffered a loss to Ireland in their rain-affected second game. Their prospects dipped when the crunch game with Australia was washed out. But good wins over New Zealand and Sri Lanka helped them make the semifinals on a better net run rate. In the semifinal against India, captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales steered them to a ruthless 10-wicket victory.

How did Pakistan reach the final?

Despite losing to India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 phase, Pakistan turned around their campaign by winning the rest of the three games against the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh. After two losses, they looked set to crash out of the tournament until South Africa handed them a lifeline with a shock defeat to the Netherlands. Pakistan turned in a fine display in the semifinal to rout New Zealand, with Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam regaining form after some incisive bowling from the talismanic Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Who are the stalwarts in the England team?

Openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have been doing the bulk of the scoring with breezy starts, and their best effort was the unbeaten 170-run stand against India in the semifinal — a World Cup record for any wicket. The two head a batting lineup that runs down to No 11, where Adil Rashid can score quick runs. Mark Woods’s express pace will be missed in the final, but allrounder Sam Curran has been very effective with his left-arm swing and variations. Adil Rashid hasn’t been among the wickets, but his miserly spells in the middle overs have strangled rival batters.

Who are the leading players for Pakistan?

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are ranked No 2 and No 4 in the International Cricket Council’s T20 rankings for batsmen. The openers had battled for form early in the tournament, but Rizwan found his scoring touch along the way. An injury to Fakhar Zaman brought Mohammad Haris, who transformed Pakistan’s approach with aggressive batting. Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi struggled for rhythm in the early phase but has rediscovered his wicket-taking abilities in the last two games. And leg-spinner Shadab Khan has been among the wickets, besides scoring some quick runs.

Who will win the World Cup on Sunday?

Pre-tournament favourites Pakistan and England have powerful teams, so picking the winners is difficult. They have improved as the tournament progressed, as evident in their dominant semifinal wins. Pakistan’s bowling is stronger, while England are the better batting side. The T20 series early this year in Pakistan ended in a 4-3 win for England, which describes how evenly matched these teams are.

How is the weather in Melbourne?

A 95% chance of rain and severe thunderstorms are forecast in Melbourne for Sunday. Rain is also forecast for the reserve day on Monday.

What happens if the final is abandoned due to rain?

The ICC said they would try to play at least a 10-over-a-side game. And they have two days to do it. If they fail, the teams will share the trophy.

What’s the prize money?