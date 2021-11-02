The Indian innings in their vital match against Afghanistan has to revolve around skipper Virat Kohli. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: India head into their third game of the T20 World Cup against Afghanistan with no points yet - having suffered two disappointing losses first to Pakistan and then to New Zealand. They will play at Abu Dhabi - where the wicket has been the best of all and would like their batsmen to come to form as they have not fired yet.

Yes, they will be playing against a top class spin attack in Mujeeb-ur Rahman and Rashid Khan but their batsman have the experience of playing them time and again in the IPL and would like to come good and get crucial two points. Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul would like to be among the runs which has eluded them in the first two games. Virat Kohli would also like to anchor the innings at number three which will allow the other batsman to play around him.

India, who need to win the next three games to stay alive in the tournament, hope other results go in their favour to have a chance of making it to the semi-finals.

Not only India have to win but have to win big as their net run-rate is pretty poor after the two looses (-1.609) and would like to get that better so that if they are tied up on the same points with another team, it will help them to sneak through. Kohli would be the first to hope that he wins the toss as India are a team which likes to chase a target then set one - which will give his batsmen a clear idea in how many overs they need to chase the target to improve the net run rate.

With nothing to lose but everything to gain, this is India’s best chance to show intent and play fearless cricket which they are known for and if they are able to get the momentum , they might still make a backdoor entry.