Sourav Ganguly and his daughter Sana Ganguly. Image Credit: Instagram

Dubai: The ‘Fab Four’ of Indian cricket is greying with grace as Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and current President of the Board of Control for India, turned 48 on Wednesday.

Even nearly 12 years after quitting the international arena, July 8 continues to be a conspicuous day in his own city Kolkata, but it’s a different scenario this year with the coronavirus pandemic raging across India and another full scale lockdown on the cards in his city from Thursday.

‘‘Under the circumstances, people’s lives and well being matter more than my birthday,’’ Ganguly told the local media as he had to remain holed up at his home as the cricketing fraternity showered him with birthday wishes on social media.

Putting out various important cricketing landmarks of Ganguly, the International Cricket Council (ICC) wrote on their official Twitter handle: “Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs. Holds the record for the highest individual score in CWC for India. 2003 ICC World Cup runner-up. Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests. Happy birthday to one of India’s most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly.”

Sachin Tendulkar, with whom he formed the most profitable opening partnership in One-day Internationals for India, took to twitter to extend birthday wishes to the ‘Dada’ of Indian cricket. “Happy birthday Dadi! Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead,” Tendulkar said.

“Many more happy returns of the day Sourav Ganguly. May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada,” said VVS Laxman, another member of the famous batting quartet.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to the most dynamic and visionary captain of his time. It’s a matter of immense pleasure to work with the man who took Indian cricket to new heights. Subho Janmodin Sourav Ganguly,” tweeted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

“Leader of Men. God of off-side. Fighter. Happy Birthday, Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada,” said Aakash Chopra.

Ishant Sharma said: “Shubho Jonmodin Dada Sourav Ganguly. A true inspiration for many! Lots of love and best wishes to you! Have a great #QuarantineBirthday!”

“Happy birthday dada! From a great captain to a brilliant administrator, you have donned them magnificently. Hope you continue your good work for the betterment of Indian cricket... Godspeed. Sourav Ganguly #HappyBirthdayDada,” tweeted Pragyan Ojha.