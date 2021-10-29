Pakistan celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad during their Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai, UAE. Image Credit: AP

Pakistan take on Afghanistan in a Group 2 Super 12s game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Follow live updates below…

Live score here

06:44PM



50 up for Afghanistan

Afghanistan cross the 50-mark in the seventh over but one would be surprised if they can bat their full quota of overs. Their batsmen perhaps thought their only way lay in attack against an attack of this class, but there has to be someone to anchor the innings to give it some respectability.

Solid support! Fans of Afghanistan hold aloft their national flag at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

06:40PM



Pakistani pacers continue to get wickets and keep the pressure on Afghan batters who are tying to hit big in a bid to accelerate the run rate. Shaheen, Imad, Rauf and Hasan have so far bowled well and succeeded in sending the top Afghan batters back to the pavilion. Experienced Najib (4 in two balls) and young Janat (11 in seven balls) are on the crease now trying to build a partnership. AFG 49/4 in six overs.

06:35PM



OUT!

Afghanistan lose their fourth wicket. Rahmanullah Gurbaz hits one up in the air trying for a six off Hassan Ali on his first delivery of the over but captain Babar Azam is under it. AFG 39/4 in 5.1 overs.

Pakistan's Hasan Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

06:33PM



A soft dismissal for Afghanistan as Asghar Afghan, a former skipper and their most experienced batsman, almost ends up giving a practice catch to Haris Rauf. Nabi's decision to bat first against an attack of this quality is not working as of now. It's 33/3

06:33PM



OUT!

Third wicket down. The hero of the last match against New Zealand, right -arm Harif Rauf strikes with a quick delivery with extra bounce that Asghar Afghan chips up for a simple return catch. AFG 33/3 in fifth over. Janat, younger brother of Afghan who just got out, comes to bat next.

Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan.

06:30PM



Wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan misses a big run out. Rahmanullah runs from the non-striker's end to take a quick single only to be sent back by Afghan but Imad can not collect Rizwan's throw. Afghan takes the opportunity and hits Imad for a six and a four in the same over.

06:22PM



Afghanistan two down as Shehzad tries to hit through the line at a Afridi delivery which came back to him and was caught at mid-on at the circle. The batsmen are yet to settle down against the quality of this attack. 13/2 after 3 overs.

06:21PM



OUT!

Big wicket. Shaheen Shah Afridi strikes. Shehzad caught by Babar Azam on mid on while trying to hit big. Afghanistan batters look to hit Pakistani bowlers but so far failed to do so. Afridi and Imad succeed in putting pressure on Afghanistan who are 13/2 in three overs.

06:20PM



An early loss for Afghanistan as Hazratuallah Zazai miscues a shot off Imad Waseem in trying to give the charge at powerplay. Afghans need to put enough runs on the board to put pressure with their spinners later.

06:17PM



OUT!

Imad Waseem strikes. Big hitter Hazrat Zazai gets outside edge on a ball moving away and is caught by Haris. Afganistan 7/1.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi opens Pakistan bowling attack keeping Afghanistan batters in check and hitting at least three balls on the pads. Afghanistan are hoping to score a decent total to put pressure on Pakistani batters using their world class spinners. Afghanistan strives to win their first ever T20 against Pakistan while Pakistan eye a hat-trick of wins in this tournament.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have played one T20 only against each other - in December 2013. Pakistan won that match in the last over with one ball to spare.

05:47PM



The teams:

Afghanistan XI: 1 Hazratullah Zazai, 2 Mohammad Shahzad, 3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 4 Najibullah Zadran, 5 Mohammad Nabi (capt), 6 Asghar Afghan, 7 Gulbadin Naib, 8 Karim Janat, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Pakistan XI: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 2 Babar Azam (capt), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi

05:44PM



Afghanistan skipper Mohammed Nabi wins the toss and decides to bat. Their best chance, in the words of Nabi, is to put a 160-plus total on the board and try and defend it all. An interesting battle on the cards.

05:44PM



Welcome to Dubai International Stadium. A big buzz ahead of the Super-12 match here between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a home derby of sorts. The stadium is slowly filling up and there is sizeable number of Afghanistan fans.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) will be hoping to guide the team to victory over Afghanistan in their Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. Image Credit: AFP

05:41PM



Form team Pakistan looking to keep winning run going

By Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor

Dubai: Pakistan, buoyed by two twins against India and New Zealand in Group 2 of the Super-12s of the ICC T20 World Cup, take on Afghanistan in a ‘home’ derby of sorts at the Dubai International Stadium this evening.

While the wins may have put the 2009 champions firmly on the road to the semi-finals, Pakistan will not want to take their feet off the pedal against a potentially dangerous Afghanistan team. Babar Azam’s men are certainly the form team in this tournament so far, along with England, and what must be doubly satisfying for them was the way they came out winners in contrasting fashions in their two games so far. While they had traditional rivals India on the backfoot for most of the game, they kept their nerves in a low-scoring thriller to prevail against New Zealand in Sharjah the other day.