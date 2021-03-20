Kolkata: Virat Kohli played the role of a opener to nicety to offset for India’s opening woes as he and Rohit Sharma toyed with England bowling to set up a huge total of 224 for two wickets in their series decider T20 in Ahmedabad today.
Being sent into bat, it was a surprise to see the Indian captain coming out to open with Sharma - a sight enough to send the shivers down the rival bowlers’ spines. Kohli (80 not out off 52 balls) scored his 28th half-century in T20s while Sharma (64 off 34) were simply unstoppable as they were instrumental in setting up their highest T20 total against England.
Hardik Pandya, coming in at No.4, gave a late charge to remain unbeaten on 39 while Suryakumar Yadav continued from where he left off in the last game with 32.