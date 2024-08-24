The 38-year-old concluded his illustrious career by sharing an emotional message on social media. He expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his remarkable journey, which saw him earn numerous accolades.

"I stand at a point where, when I look back, I see only memories, and when I look forward, I see a new life. It was always my dream to play for India, and I got to live it. I am thankful to many people for that—first of all, my family, my childhood coaches, and then my team that I played with for so many years. I gained a new family, fame, and love. But it is said that to move forward, you need to flip the pages," Dhawan said in a video posted on his official Instagram handle.

"I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. As I bid farewell to my cricketing journey, I have peace in my heart. I played a lot for my country. I tell myself not to be upset about not playing for India again, but to be happy that I had the opportunity to do so," he concluded.

During his illustrious career, Dhawan effortlessly accumulated runs. He represented India across all formats, though ODIs were his forte. In 167 appearances, the southpaw produced swashbuckling performances, amassing 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties.

In Test cricket, where he formed memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan scored 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6, with seven tons and five half-centuries.

In T20Is, Dhawan made 68 appearances, scoring 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties.

In the domestic circuit, Dhawan played 122 First-Class matches, scoring 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, including 25 centuries and 29 fifties.